Winfield: DJ Gillespie May 11, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winfield DJ Gillespie Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 5 of 105.Sports: Basketball, baseball, cross country.Academic bio: National Honor Society;Gateway Athletic Conference all-academic (four times).Athletic bio: First team all-district; first team and second team all-conference.Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; A+ tutor.Goal: “I hope to find a job that I enjoy doing and become successful.”Favorite subject: Math. “I enjoy working out and solving problems.” Favorite book: “The Blind Side.”Role model: My parents. “They work hard every day to provide for our family and they encourage me to always be my best.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports First Team Conference Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools T through W Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring