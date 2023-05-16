Sports: Cross Country; golf; basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Principal's Honor Roll (throughout high school); history student of the year (2020-21); government award (2021-22); student of the month; National Honor Society; scholar athlete of the month (twice); scholar athlete of the year.
Athletic bio: Cross Country: GAC North individual champion (2022); all-conference and all-district (four years); all-state; academic all-conference (four years); sportsmanship award; team captain; 5K school record holder. Basketball: Academic all-conference (four years); team captain. Track: academic all-conference (three years); all-district (three years); 1600- and 3200-meter school record holder.
Activities: FFA (vice president); student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; class president (2019-2022); LINK crew; varsity baseball manager (four years); DARE Camp team leader; leadership camp team leader; middle school summer aide; Breakfast with Santa volunteer.
College: Lindenwood University, majoring in political science on the pre-law track.
Favorite subject: History. “It's very interesting. I love the storytelling element to history.”
Favorite musician: Meghan Trainor.
Favorite book: Any book written by Cassandra Clare.
Role model: My mom! “She is the most kindhearted, caring person that I know. She has shown me how to balance being a working woman with being a mom. My mom is a secretary at Winfield Middle School. The impact she makes on those kids daily will never cease to amaze me. I can't tell you how many times a middle schooler will stop me and ask if I'm Ms. Nori's daughter! I hope that I can be half the woman my mom is!”