Winfield: Lane Moody

Lane Moody, Winfield

Lane Moody, Winfield

Academic rank: 4 of 111.

Sports: Football, baseball, track.

Academic bio: Academic all-state senior year; academic all-conference all four years.

Athletic bio: Football: All-conference senior year.

Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; PAC; FCA.

College, major: Central Methodist University, biology.

Goal: "To make an impact on others as I journey towards my life goals.”

Favorite subject: Science. “It is awesome to learn how we can work/improve our bodies and health.”

Favorite book: The Bible.

Favorite musician: J Cole.

Role model: My sisters, Danielle and Mandy. "They unfortunately lost their mother at a young age and they still powered forward. They both are living happy, successful lives. I see through them that anything is possible with God!”

