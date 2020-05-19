Winfield: Lane Moody

Academic rank: 4 of 111.
Sports: Football, baseball, track.
Academic bio: Academic all-state senior year; academic all-conference all four years.
Athletic bio: Football: All-conference senior year.
Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; PAC; FCA.
College, major: Central Methodist University, biology.
Goal: "To make an impact on others as I journey towards my life goals.”
Favorite subject: Science. “It is awesome to learn how we can work/improve our bodies and health.”
Favorite book: The Bible.
Favorite musician: J Cole.
Role model: My sisters, Danielle and Mandy. "They unfortunately lost their mother at a young age and they still powered forward. They both are living happy, successful lives. I see through them that anything is possible with God!”
