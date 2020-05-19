Wood River: Aubrey Robinson

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; Top Oiler; high honor roll; Renaissance Gold winner; Daughters of the American Revolution winner; WBGZ scholar athlete of the year finalist (2019); Silver Medallion Award winner; ISU Honors Program.
Athletic bio: Team MVP, all-conference; JJ Thermos athlete of the month; Advantage News athlete of the week (twice).
Activities: Big Sisters; Spirit Club; student council; Riverbend Growth Association's Young Adults Committee; Special Olympics basketball coach; work at Charlie's Drive-In.
College: Illinois State University.
Goal: “I plan on becoming a nurse in a large hospital. I am not quite sure what I want to specialize in yet but I am considering surgical, emergency, or critical care nursing.”
Favorite subject: Science, particularly biology and chemistry. “Those classes are very interesting in my opinion, I get along with and connect to the teachers, and they help prepare me for my future career goals.”
Favorite book: Multiple.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: My parents. “They have both taught me so much and helped me get to where I am. They have shown me the importance of determination and working hard to be successful.”
