Wood River: Jayden Ulrich

Academic rank: 27.
Sports: Track and field, basketball, tennis.
Academic bio: National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Three-time All-American; 2019 Class 2A state champion in shot put, state runner-up in discus; Illinois shot put state record holder.
Activities: Working out, lifting weights.
College: Indiana University.
Goal: “I would like to become a wildlife conservationist.”
Favorite subject: Physical education.
Favorite book: “Life as We Knew It” by Susan Beth Pfeffer.
Role model: My coach, Russ Colona. “He has pushed me to do my best and has always been a person I can rely on heavily.”