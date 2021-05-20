 Skip to main content
Wood River: Jayden Ulrich
Wood River: Jayden Ulrich

Academic rank: 27.

Sports: Track and field, basketball, tennis.

Academic bio: National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Three-time All-American; 2019 Class 2A state champion in shot put, state runner-up in discus; Illinois shot put state record holder.

Activities: Working out, lifting weights.

College: Indiana University.

Goal: “I would like to become a wildlife conservationist.”

Favorite subject: Physical education.

Favorite book: “Life as We Knew It” by Susan Beth Pfeffer.

Role model: My coach, Russ Colona. “He has pushed me to do my best and has always been a person I can rely on heavily.”

