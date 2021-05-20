 Skip to main content
Wright City: Florian Muller-Williams
Wright City: Florian Muller-Williams

Academic rank: 1 of 106.

Sports: Cross country, track and field, soccer.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; student of the month (four times); student of the year (once).

Athletic bio: Most improved in cross country 2019.

Activities: Student Leadership Council, Marching band, Jazz band, Concert band, donations for various causes.

College, major: Missouri S&T.

Goal: “I hope to become an engineer.”

Favorite subject: Physics.

Favorite book: “Red Rising.”

Favorite musician: Sum 41.

Role model: My cross country coach, Mr. Billy Garrett. “Being the only person I had as both a teacher and a coach in some of my most challenging classes, he taught me how to push myself both as a scholar and as an athlete.”

 Scholar Athlete
