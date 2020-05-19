Wright City: Kaitlyn Johnson
Kaitlyn Johnson, Wright City

Academic rank: 1 out of 113.

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: National Merit Commended Student; AP Scholar Award; Bright Flight; Summa Cum Laude; Wright City Academic Letter; student of the month (four times); Wildcat of the month; Advanced EOC medals; department awards in English, social studies, science, math; National Honor Society president.

Athletic bio: Wildcat athletic achievement award; basketball team co-captain (2018-19); Heisman High School Scholarship school winner.

Activities: Special Olympics buddy; Transform Your Future leader; A+ Tutor; FCA; Awana student leader; VBS group leader; Kentucky Mountain Mission Camp counselor; Strong Tower Ranch Camp counselor.

College: Truman State University.

Goal: “I'm going to major in communication disorders, and then study at Washington University to become a pediatric audiologist.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: The Bible.

Favorite musician: MercyMe.

Role model: My parents. “They have taught me to work hard and how to be successful in all aspects of my life.”

