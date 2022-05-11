 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wright City: Zoe Riggs

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Track and field, cross country.

Athletic bio: All-conference, all-district, all-state and team MVP.

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes president; Strong Tower Ranch summer camp leader; leading Bible studies.

College: Southwest Baptist University.

Goal: “I hope to be the owner of a ministry-based business that helps families and people in need!”

Favorite subject: Spanish. “I got to learn about a different nationality and be able to better connect with others!”

Favorite book: “The Bible.”

Role model: My parents and grandparents. “They help me stay focused on my goals and my faith.”

