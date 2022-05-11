Wright City: Zoe Riggs May 11, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wright City Zoe Riggs Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 2.Sports: Track and field, cross country.Athletic bio: All-conference, all-district, all-state and team MVP.Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes president; Strong Tower Ranch summer camp leader; leading Bible studies.College: Southwest Baptist University.Goal: “I hope to be the owner of a ministry-based business that helps families and people in need!”Favorite subject: Spanish. “I got to learn about a different nationality and be able to better connect with others!” Favorite book: “The Bible.”Role model: My parents and grandparents. “They help me stay focused on my goals and my faith.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Athlete Mvp Grandparents Bible Studies Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools T through W Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring