OVERLAND PARK, KS. • When tweeting about its various teams, one of the common hashtags for the Lou Fusz Soccer Club has been #ReFusztolose.
That rallying cry has been apt all week as the three remaining Fusz teams all won their respective national semifinals Saturday morning and will each play for a U.S. Youth Soccer national championship Sunday at the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex.
Fusz teams advanced to championship games in the Under-19, Under-16 and Under-14 brackets.
“It is humongous for our club and, as I said at the end of our game, we're making history,” Under-19 defender Karsen Kohl said. “I think the hype of us all rooting each other on has helped.”
The Fusz Under-19 side coached by Mike Elam beat Campton (Ill.) United 3-2 after winning a penalty shootout by a 3-2 tally in its semifinal.
Mackenzie Jones, Jess Preusser and Kendra Erickson all scored penalties in the tiebreaker. Also, Ashton Lindsley made a pair of saves on Campton penalty kick attempts.
“We'd never won against Campton, we'd played them five or six times, so we said it was time for us to do that because we knew we were capable of it,” Elam said. “We had a game plan to play hard and, no matter the outcome, we were going to walk on the field as champions and walk off that way.”
During regulation, Preusser (fifth minute) and Sam Courtois (25th) scored to put Fusz-Elam ahead 2-0 before Campton came back.
Fusz-Elam will play for the Under-19 national championship game at 10 a.m. Sunday against Celtic Premier (Utah). The teams played to a 0-0 tie in group play as part of Fusz-Elam's 2-0-1 start.
“A couple teammates and I looked at each other after we got back to the hotel and we're like, 'What is even happening?' " midfielder Maddy Goodwin said. "We go from state champions to not even top two in the regional. We're top two in the nation right now. We're going to give it everything we've got (Sunday).”
Like the U19s, the U14 Fusz-Geerling squad has gone through the tournament unblemished.
After a 2-0-1 group finish where it finished second in its group on goal differential, U14 Fusz-Geerling knocked off the Group B champion, New Jersey Stallions 2005 Fire, by a 2-0 score in Saturday's semifinal round.
“We've put tons of work in all summer and we just keep working and working," midfielder Kylie Anderson said. "We've all spent most of our summer playing soccer and we're going to try and get rewarded for that (Sunday).”
Coached by Dave Geerling, Fusz-Geerling scored a goal in each half Saturday as defender Megan Rogan scored in the 19th minute and midfielder Jessica Dodd added the insurance goal in the 70th.
Fusz-Geerling will take on Dallas-based D'Feeters Black for the national title at 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
“It's just another game, but we are going to take it very seriously because it is for a national championship,” Anderson said. “We're all very excited for it. We've had a great season so far and we want to finish it here on a great note.”
The final Fusz side, the 16U 2003 Blue, punched its ticket to the title game by beating Las Vegas Soccer Academy 4-3 in overtime.
After surrendering a goal in the 80th minute, Fusz Blue outscored LVSA 2-1 in overtime as defender Brynna Rutherford and forward Chloe Netzel scored in overtime to secure the win.
Those goals came after Netzel scored in the 46th and 68 minutes to help Fusz Blue forge a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation. Netzel has seven goals in the tournament.
Fusz Blue went 1-0-2 in the group stage, just as its opponent in the title game, Legends IE (Calif.) did. The Under-16 championship is slated for 9:20 a.m.