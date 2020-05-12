Sias hired as Notre Dame athletics director

“Notre Dame is thrilled to welcome Maureen as our new athletic director,” Notre Dame president Dr. Meghan Bohac said. “She brings a wealth of experience at the high school and collegiate level. We are confident that she will support and fulfill the mission of Notre Dame by leading our athletic program.”

As the newest athletics director in the Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Sias will have work to do.

Fellow AAA athletics director and Sias' brother, Kevin Roberts, who leads the St. Dominic athletic department, will help make the transition easier.

“He's been a huge help already. I've called him a million times about stuff,” Sias said. “He contacted me about posting the job, which was nice. He's been great for me to lean on. I'll always want to beat him, though. Ever since we were little I've wanted that.”

In six seasons with the Division III program, Sias, who also was promoted to assistant athletics director at Fontbonne in April, led the Griffins to a 71-81 record. She finished out her final season on a high note, guiding her squad to a 16-10 record, a program-record 15 conference wins and the No. 2 seed in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. She also was named the SLIAC coach of the year.