Sias hired as Notre Dame athletics director

Only one set of circumstances could sway Maureen Sias from leaving her position as the Fontbonne University women's basketball coach and compliance coordinator.
After six years at the helm of the Griffins, Sias is leaving the collegiate ranks for her dream job.
Sias recently was named the new athletics director at Notre Dame. She will take over the position effective July 1 and replaces Mark Bayens, who had the position since June of 2011. Bayens will take over as the president at DuBourg in July.
“I always said that I wouldn't leave Fontbonne unless a Catholic, all-girls school athletic director job opened up,” said Sias, a 1999 graduate of Ursuline Academy. “It's always been what I wanted to do. At Notre Dame, their mission and what they do there with the young women is near and dear to my heart. When this came open, I knew I was going to apply for it. I just like what Notre Dame stands for, getting back into the Catholic, all-girl school education is something I wanted to do.”
Sias is no stranger to youth and high school sports in the area.
She previously worked for the Ferguson-Florissant school district and recruited several players from the area to play for Fontbonne. Last season, Sias' Fontbonne roster consisted of 12 athletes who played high school basketball in St. Louis and the surrounding region.
“Notre Dame is thrilled to welcome Maureen as our new athletic director,” Notre Dame president Dr. Meghan Bohac said. “She brings a wealth of experience at the high school and collegiate level. We are confident that she will support and fulfill the mission of Notre Dame by leading our athletic program.”
As the newest athletics director in the Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Sias will have work to do.
Fellow AAA athletics director and Sias' brother, Kevin Roberts, who leads the St. Dominic athletic department, will help make the transition easier.
“He's been a huge help already. I've called him a million times about stuff,” Sias said. “He contacted me about posting the job, which was nice. He's been great for me to lean on. I'll always want to beat him, though. Ever since we were little I've wanted that.”
In six seasons with the Division III program, Sias, who also was promoted to assistant athletics director at Fontbonne in April, led the Griffins to a 71-81 record. She finished out her final season on a high note, guiding her squad to a 16-10 record, a program-record 15 conference wins and the No. 2 seed in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. She also was named the SLIAC coach of the year.
“Maureen has always been in education, she's been a terrific teacher and coach,” Roberts said. “She's always done a fantastic job. She's a strong female (role model) and I really believe she will develop great relationships with the girls and she'll make it a great experience to play sports there.”
Sias left the Ferguson-Florissant school district, where she worked as a reading specialist, to become an assistant coach at Fontbonne. After five seasons in that role, she accepted the position of part-time women's basketball coach in May of 2014 before being named the full-time coach and compliance coordinator in 2015.
Prior to her coaching career, Sias attended and played for Fontbonne from 1999-2003.
During her playing days with the Griffins, Sias broke the school record for career free-throw percentage (85), most 3-pointers in a game (8) and ranks second in free-throw percentage in a season (90.7).
