Small schools program of the year: Mater Dei uses multi-sport athletes to ride wave of success

BREESE — Claire Tonnies tried her best to focus on the task at hand.
It wasn’t easy.
The Mater Dei High senior volleyball standout was preparing for the Illinois Class 2A state championship contest Nov. 16 against Decatur St. Teresa at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Yet in the biggest match of her life, she couldn’t help but think about her friends and classmates on the football team, which was getting ready to take on Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest in Breese at about the same time.
“I wanted to be there to support them, but obviously I couldn’t, none of us could,” Tonnies explained. “But our thoughts were there — and I’m sure they were thinking about us, too.”
Senior running back/defensive back Zach Napovanice struggled with the same dilemma.
“It was hard not to be there,” Napovanice said. “For our fans, it was even worse. Which (game) do you go to? You want to be loyal. Everyone wants to be loyal, but you’ve got to make a choice.”
Things didn’t go well for either side. The football team dropped a nail-biting 21-19 decision. The volleyball team also came up short in a tense 25-22, 26-24 setback.
But it still was one of the biggest athletics days in the history of the tradition-rich school — a three-hour period that likely will never be forgotten.
That hectic Saturday afternoon was just one moment in a stellar season that saw the Breese-based school rocket to success in almost every sport.
The boys golf team had captured the Class 1A state title just three weeks earlier, its second overall championship and first since 1993. The football team followed that with its quarterfinal appearance along with the volleyball squad’s strong second-place performance.
The boys basketball team kept the run going by reaching the final four before the campaign was halted by the coronavirus pandemic March 12.
Six different teams won regional titles during the shortened school year. The girls basketball team advanced to the sectional final. The boys soccer team also won a regional before losing in the sectional semifinal round.
That success helped Mater Dei grab STLhighschoolsports.com small-school program of the year honors for the first time since the award was instituted in 2001-2002.
In six sports (football, girls volleyball, boys golf, girls basketball, boys basketball, boys soccer), the Knights fashioned an eye-popping 109-33 mark.
That makes the seven-month season a rousing success by any standards.
“We have special kids, that’s for sure,” girls volleyball coach Chad Rakers said. “And winning breeds winning. Once it happens, it becomes a challenge for the next group. Every team in every sport ups its game because they saw the other teams do it.”
Mater Dei athletics director and boys basketball coach Ron Schadegg said the winning simply became contagious.
“It’s competitive — but in a good way,” Schadegg noted. “One team wins and they pass it along, like saying, 'Now it’s your time to do it.'”
The boys golf team set the tone with the first title of the school year.
“After we won, we talked about it, especially with the football team,” senior golfer Nathan Rivera said. “We wanted this to be the best class out of Mater Dei.”
It might have been.
“We’re very blessed to have a group like this — the class of 2020,” said Mater Dei principal Dennis Litteken, the school’s former football coach. “They worked hard and it all came together.”
The school featured numerous multi-sport athletes.
Napovanice is a rare three-sport standout — football, basketball and baseball. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder led the football team with 1,531 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. He will play baseball at Quincy University.
Tonnies, a 5-8 jumping jack, averaged a team-high 13 points for the hoops squad and recorded 183 digs as a defensive specialist in volleyball.
She will play both sports at Kaskaskia College in Centralia.
Schadegg said the key to the school’s overall success is the dedication among athletes and coaches.
“When (coaches) come here, they come here as program-builders, not just to stay for two or three years and move on somewhere," he said. "We’ve got die-hards among all of our coaches and they are passionate about the work that they do.”
The support from fans and boosters also was important, especially during the postseason runs. Mater Dei fans filled Banterra Center on the SIU Carbondale campus for a 46-26 boys basketball win over Murphysboro in super-sectional play.
“Our fans are a good part of what makes us so successful,” Napovanice said.
The Knights' special school year could have extended even further without the coronavirus pandemic. The baseball team returned a host of key players from last year’s 20-10 group. The softball team reached the super-sectional round last May.
Still, the outstanding fall and winter campaigns will never be forgotten in sports-crazy Clinton County.
“I think we made everybody proud,” Tonnies said.
Added Schadegg, “We did some things people will be talking about for a long time.”
SMALL SCHOOLS PROGRAM OF THE YEAR: FINALISTS
Alton Marquette
Boys soccer: Explorers finished as the Class 1A state runner-up with a 19-4-5 record in coach Tim Gould’s lone season with the program. Won in penalty kicks in the semifinals against defending state champ Quincy Notre Dame before falling by a goal in the final to Chicago University High.
Boys basketball: Advanced to a Class 2A sectional final for the second successive season and third time in four years before losing to eventual state semifinalist Mater Dei. Won 15 consecutive games, finished 26-7.
Girls basketball: Lost to Mater Dei in Class 2A regional final to cap a 24-7 season, which represented the program’s best campaign since winning 32 games in 2000.
Football: Fell in opening round of Class 3A playoffs and finished 5-5 after winning Prairie State Conference crown. Fourth playoff appearance in five seasons.
Girls volleyball: Went unbeaten in Prairie State Conference and posted 20-13 season, the program’s most victories since 2006. Fell in Class 2A regional semifinals to Columbia.
Girls golf: Qualified as a team for Class 1A state tournament and missed cut to final 18 holes, but Gracie Piar finished 17th individually and Audrey Cain was 37th.
Girls cross country: Riley Vickrey finished 30th in Class 1A.
Borgia
Girls volleyball: Pulled out a three-set victory against Logan-Rogersville to win the Class 3 state championship with a 32-4-1 record. It was the program’s 11th state title but first since 2013. Knights won their conference title and only lost once after Sept. 21.
Football: Won the AAA Division I title and advanced to a district final for the third consecutive season, finishing 9-3.
Girls basketball: Won AAA Division I title with unbeaten record and finished 16-10 after losing in district semifinals to Westminster.
Softball: Finished 18-7 for fifth consecutive winning record and tied with Tolton for AAA Division I title. Lost in district semifinals to Pacific.
Boys basketball: Posted 14-13 record. Lost in district semifinals to Westminster.
Boys soccer: 11-12. Lost five of last six games, including district opener.
Boys cross country: Benjamin Juengling finished 17th in Class 3 state meet.
Girls cross country: Finished 16th in team standings of Class 3 state meet.
Incarnate Word
Girls basketball: Thrilling quarterfinal victory against Ladue pushed Red Knights to state semifinals for the 11th consecutive season. They finished 27-4 when state tournament was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.
Girls volleyball: Won Metro Women’s Athletics Association title for first time since 2010 and captured a Class 3 district crown before falling in sectional match to St. Dominic. Finished 27-8-1.
Girls swimming and diving: Ellie Wehrmann was All-Metro swimmer of the year, won a state title, was runner-up in another event and helped IWA relays to a pair of podium finishes in Class 1 state meet.
Softball: Scored upset quarterfinal victory at Cape Notre Dame to earn second state semifinal berth in three seasons. Finished fourth in Class 3 with 18-8 record.
Girls cross country: Eighth place in Class 3 after winning Class 3 District 2 team title.
Lutheran North
Football: Crusaders posted a 14-0 record on their way to the Class 2 state championship, the program’s sixth overall but first since 1999. Senior linebacker Antonio Doyle was the All-Metro defensive player of the year and signed with Texas A&M.
Boys basketball: Won first district championship since 2013 by upsetting Trinity before falling in Class 3 sectional round to O’Fallon Christian. Finished 21-9 for most victories since a 25-win campaign in 2012.
Girls basketball: Eight-game win streak down the stretch helped Crusaders win a district title for the fourth consecutive season. Fell in Class 3 sectional to Lutheran St. Charles, finished 17-11.
Others: Boys soccer, 3-21, won district title; girls volleyball, 7-21.
