Small schools program of the year: Mater Dei uses multi-sport athletes to ride wave of success

BREESE — Claire Tonnies tried her best to focus on the task at hand.

It wasn’t easy.

The Mater Dei High senior volleyball standout was preparing for the Illinois Class 2A state championship contest Nov. 16 against Decatur St. Teresa at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Yet in the biggest match of her life, she couldn’t help but think about her friends and classmates on the football team, which was getting ready to take on Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest in Breese at about the same time.

“I wanted to be there to support them, but obviously I couldn’t, none of us could,” Tonnies explained. “But our thoughts were there — and I’m sure they were thinking about us, too.”

Senior running back/defensive back Zach Napovanice struggled with the same dilemma.

“It was hard not to be there,” Napovanice said. “For our fans, it was even worse. Which (game) do you go to? You want to be loyal. Everyone wants to be loyal, but you’ve got to make a choice.”

Things didn’t go well for either side. The football team dropped a nail-biting 21-19 decision. The volleyball team also came up short in a tense 25-22, 26-24 setback.