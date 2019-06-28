Dan Grummich has an enviable summer project — finding a proper home to display an influx of banners and trophies.
In his fourth year as Trinity's athletics director, Grummich has found the task to be anything but simple. There is only so much open space on the walls of the tiny gym. The Titans' trophy case has proven more puzzling because it already had historic moments and achievements lining its shelves. Those deemed not glorious enough have been put into storage to make room for bigger, more recent acquisitions.
“We'll figure it out,” Grummich said. “They're good problems to have.”
Champions list: 2018-19
Problems that rarely strayed beyond soccer at Mercy, Rosary or St. Thomas Aquinas, the three schools that merged to form Trinity before the 2003-04 school year, had to worry about.
Grummich graduated from Aquinas in 1982, began working at Rosary 16 years ago and has been around Trinity from its inception. This year was unlike any of the others.
The football team won the Class 3 state championship, a first for the school. Senior linebacker Shammond Cooper was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive player of the year. The boys and girls track and field teams both won Class 3 state championships, their first, in record-breaking fashion. The boys basketball team won its first district championship. The girls soccer team won its fifth successive district crown. The girls basketball team, coached by Grummich, set the school record for wins in a season.
For its outstanding achievements across the board, Trinity is the STLhighschoolsports.com small schools program of the year. It is the first time the Spanish Lake school has been selected.
There was a time, not long ago, the Trinity football team was in demand as a homecoming opponent. The boys basketball team finished more seasons with single-digits in the win column (seven) than a record of .500 or better (six). Track was a forgotten sport that struggled to fill a team.
Now the football team is so foreboding its opponents have dropped it from the schedule or outright forfeited. The boys basketball team has won 20 games in back-to-back seasons and went toe-to-toe with Vashon. The track team has put in an order for more uniforms as it expects its numbers to swell after the girls team set the state-meet record with 118 points and the boys became the second team in state history to score 100 or more.
“It's a good feeling,” Trinity boys and girls track coach Glen Norwood said. “We're daring to use the word 'dynasty.'”
Dynasties are not built overnight, never mind championships. When Jeff McCaw was hired to lead the boys basketball program prior to the 2013-14 season, Trinity was best known for its soccer history. Vince Drake spent 47 years as the coach of St. Thomas Aquinas then Aquinas-Mercy and finally Trinity. In his time, Drake led his teams to a record 12 state championships, 11 with the boys at Aquinas and Aquinas-Mercy and one with the Aquinas-Mercy girls. He's second only to CBC's Terry Michler in state history for boys coaching victories with 737. Drake's 349 wins with the girls puts him 10th all-time in Missouri.
Rosary's boys won five state championships, appeared in nine title games and made 12 state semifinals, eight of them in the first 12 years of the state tournament.
The catalyst for Trinity's recent ascendance was the naming of Cory Patterson as head football coach before the 2015 season. With Patterson came a talented, strong core of freshmen athletes that would become the backbone for Trinity's emergence as a small-school power. Patterson resigned after the 2017 season to become the tight ends coach at the University of Illinois.
Isaiah Williams was a three-sport standout for the Titans. Selected as the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year for football his junior and senior seasons, Williams started every game at quarterback his from his freshman year on. McCaw named him a starter on basketball team as a freshman, too. Williams was a significant voice in the locker room and hallways recruiting bodies to the track and field team where he was an outstanding jumper and sprinter. Norwood coached Williams when he was in elementary school and that relationship proved a boon for both of them.
“He did a lot of convincing to get his teammates to run track,” Norwood said.
Williams couldn't convince standout receiver Marcus Washington but the two of them proved unstoppable on the football field and dynamic on the basketball court. Washington caught three passes from Williams in the state championship football game last fall and turned them into 104 yards and three touchdowns as Trinity beat Cardinal Ritter 45-19. Washington, who was named one of two Most Valuable Players at the Under Armour All-America football game in January, wrapped up his athletic career at Trinity by averaging 10 points, nearly five rebounds and more than two and a half assists while helping the Titans win their first district championship in school history. Trinity advanced to the Class 3 quarterfinals where it was beaten by Vashon. The basketball team finished with a school-record 25 wins and only four losses with two coming to Vashon, one to Alton and one to Washington High (Milwaukee) at a showcase in Chicago.
“It's almost like going to work and putting in the time and effort and reaping the benefits,” McCaw said. “It's a slow process but everything adds up.”
Grummich didn't join the banner party or collect a district championship but his girls basketball team made history. Behind the stellar play of junior guard Ashanti Davis and freshman guard Safiyah Reed the Titans went 16-7, set a school record for wins and finished above .500 for the first time in school history. It's the third year in a row and the fourth time ever Trinity has won 10 or more games in a season.
The culture of the entire athletic program shifted as the senior class progressed through the school. The level of commitment and the work ethic required to be a part of the football team, basketball team and track teams showed other athletes in the school what was possible.
“It spurs the other kids to get to that level,” Grummich said. “It's a small athletic community. They push each other to the next level.”
With an enrollment around 360, Trinity could not have been so successful had its athletes been solely focused on one sport. In the age of specialization, the number of athletes that play multiple sports continue to dwindle. Trinity's athletics department and its coaching staff worked together to accommodate the athletes that crossed over from one sport to the next so they could have an enriching and rewarding experience. One that paid dividends to all involved this year.
“I encourage it. Playing sports is about competition,” first-year football coach Terrence Curry said. “It makes you a better competitor.”
None competed like Trinity this year. The Titans graduated a truly unique and peerless class of seniors. A class that will forever have its place on the gym walls and in the trophy case.
“You want to be remembered in history, the class of 2019 will be,” Curry said. “No one can take that from them.”