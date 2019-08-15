Brendon Smock allowed just one run over six innings and Isack Hamilton had two hits to lead Festus Post 253 to a 4-1 win over Albuquerque in the opening round of the 93rd American Legion World Series on Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.
Festus (37-12) will face Destrehan, Louisiana (36-8) in a second-round game at 6 p.m. on Friday. The contest will be televised by ESPNU.
Smock, a right-hander from Perryville, struck out four and walked one. Jordan Duncan set down the side in order in the seventh
Hamilton, Charlie Pratt and Jake Leitner had run-scoring hits for Festus.
Pratt got the ball rolling with a run-scoring single in the second that pushed the lead to 2-0.
Albuquerque (30-3) was making its first World Series appearance. It was also the first berth for a team from New Mexico.
Festus, which had eight hits, is in the World Series for the second time after finishing fifth in 2009.
Post 253 needs to win one of its two remaining pool play games to reach the semifinals, which will be played at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. The championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.