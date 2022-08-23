Abbie Danchus, senior, St. Dominic

A catcher, Danchus did not commit an error all season. Pounded seven home runs and 46 RBI, both team highs. Struck out only three times in 107 plate appearances. Posted .874 slugging percentage and had three games of four RBI or more, including six-RBI effort Sept. 10 in a win over Pacific.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today