Abbie Danchus, senior, St. Dominic

A catcher, Danchus did not commit an error all season. Pounded seven home runs and 46 RBI, both team highs. Struck out only three times in 107 plate appearances. Posted .874 slugging percentage and had three games of four RBI or more, including six-RBI effort Sept. 10 in a win over Pacific.

