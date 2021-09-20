Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South

Kaley Adzick of Lafayette swings and gets a hit against Parkway South in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Abby Burkhalter (14) of Parkway South touches the plate after her home run against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Mariclair Sabados of Parkway South makes contact with the pitch against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Lillian Ware of Lafayette throws down to first base against Parkway South at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Lillian Ware of Lafayette dives back to third base safely against Parkway South at Parkway South High Shool in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Kaley Adzick of Lafayette delivers a pitch against Parkway South in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Ashley Ware of Parkway South looks to the catcher for the sign in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South coach Dave McFarland hits a ball to the outfield before softball game against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette coach Ally Gardner shouts with confidence to her batter against Parkway South at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Morgan Vehige of Lafayette makes contact with the ball against Parkway South at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Kaley Adzick of Lafayette delivers a pitch against Parkway South in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Kaley Adzick of Lafayette delivers a pitch against Parkway South in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Abby Carr of Lafayette take a swing and makes contact with the ball against Parkway South at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Lillian Ware of Lafayette sprints to third base against Parkway South at Parkway South High Shool in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Gina Betancourt-Diaz of Lafayette sprints home to score against Parkway South in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Gina Betancourt-Diaz of Lafayette gets a secondary lead off of first base against Parkway South in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Abby Carr of Lafayette touches hands with her team after infield practice in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South third baseman Madison Klein tags out Addyson Jones of Lafayette on a pick off throw from the catcher Lauren Bacon at Parkway South High Shool in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Mariclair Sabados of Parkway South stretches at first base to get the Lafayette runner at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Abby Burkhalter (14) of Parkway South is mobbed after her home run against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Abby Burkhalter of Parkway South hits a home run against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Ashley Ware of Parkway South watches as her hit falls into the outfield against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Kierra Reilly of Parkway South bunts the ball into the air against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Madison Klein of Parkway South makes contact with the pitch against Lafayette at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
Ashley Ware of Parkway South delivers a pitch to Lafayette in a softball game at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri on Monday, September 20. 2021. Paul Baillargeon STLhighschoolsports.com
MANCHESTER — Kaley Adzick knows people will stare.
The Lafayette High senior pitcher is quite aware some students will laugh behind her back.
Adzick will parade down the halls of her school on Tuesday proudly lugging around a steering wheel for all to see.
It serves as a well-earned badge of honor.
Adzick turned in an impressive two-way performance Monday afternoon to guide the Lancers to a 4-3 softball win over Parkway South in a hard-fought Suburban Conference Green Pool contest at South.
Lafayette (10-7) has won four of five and appears to be rounding into form after a 2-3 start to the campaign.
Adzick recorded a complete-game eight-hit performance in improving to 4-3. She also reached base three times and recorded two of the biggest blows of the game — run-scoring doubles in the first and third innings.
Adzick's performance earned her the right to carry the miniature ship wheel around school the next day. The honor is voted upon by the Lafayette players and given to the person who "did the best job of steering the ship," according to coach Ally Gardner.
"You walk the halls and hold the wheel and it shows how great you did that day and how much of a team player you were," Adzick said.