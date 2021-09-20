Adzick guides Lafayette ship on way to win over Parkway South

The honor continues to draw attention throughout the campus.

The relatively shy Adzick has hauled the wheel before. One time, she said a teacher in one of her classes recognized the honor and announced it to the whole class.

"It was embarrassing," Adzick said.

Most of the students don't understanding the meaning of the wheel.

"They just think we're weird," junior catcher Lillian Ware said. "It's really only the softball team that gets it. But it's special to us."

Adzick was certainly special Monday.

In the circle, she wriggled out of several jams, including one in the final inning. She got South catcher Lauren Bacon to ground out to end the game with the trying run on second base.

"She finished strong and she just kept working out there," Gardner said. "That's a perfect example of what we mean by steering the ship."

South (10-4) put its leadoff hitter on three times, including the last two frames. But the Patriots didn't do any serious damage with the exception of a two-run homer by Abby Burkhalter in the second inning that gave them a 2-1 lead.