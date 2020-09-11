Agers continues to expand leadership role as St. Pius X tops Herculaneum

CRYSTAL CITY — AJ Agers has let her play do her talking.

Until this season.

Now as a senior for the St. Pius X softball team, the stoic Agers yells instructions from the pitcher’s circle prior to every inning to fire up her teammates. That's what she did Friday during St. Pius' 13-1, five-inning win over visiting Herculaneum in a Jefferson County Athletics Association game.

“I definitely feel like I’ve got to step up and use my voice to encourage the girls,” Agers said. “This is my last year I’m going to be around and I feel like I need to be a teacher, a leader, to help the younger girls, and even though I know it’s a new thing for me, using my voice is something I need to do.”

Agers used more than her voice as she was in the middle of things in two of the three innings the Lancers scored runs.

As St. Pius (3-0, 1-0 JCAA) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Agers was one of four different Lancers who drove in a run. Two innings later and with Pius leading 5-0, Agers went to work again.

Her three-run home run to kicked off the scoring in an eight-run inning.