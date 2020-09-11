Agers continues to expand leadership role as St. Pius X tops Herculaneum

CRYSTAL CITY — AJ Agers has let her play do her talking.
Until this season.
Now as a senior for the St. Pius X softball team, the stoic Agers yells instructions from the pitcher’s circle prior to every inning to fire up her teammates. That's what she did Friday during St. Pius' 13-1, five-inning win over visiting Herculaneum in a Jefferson County Athletics Association game.
“I definitely feel like I’ve got to step up and use my voice to encourage the girls,” Agers said. “This is my last year I’m going to be around and I feel like I need to be a teacher, a leader, to help the younger girls, and even though I know it’s a new thing for me, using my voice is something I need to do.”
Agers used more than her voice as she was in the middle of things in two of the three innings the Lancers scored runs.
As St. Pius (3-0, 1-0 JCAA) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Agers was one of four different Lancers who drove in a run. Two innings later and with Pius leading 5-0, Agers went to work again.
Her three-run home run to kicked off the scoring in an eight-run inning.
“AJ is not really a rah-rah type of leader usually,” St. Pius X coach Kevin Halley said. “She leads by example, does the right thing and shows the other girls how to play the game. Occasionally, if she needs to make her presence known, she can do that, too. We’ve got some pieces that will help us get better but she is the engine that makes it go.”
Two of those players who played complimentary roles Friday were freshman third baseman Kaleen Vaugh and junior second baseman A.J. Stetina. Vaugh had a two-run triple in the fourth and Stetina added a pair of run-scoring singles.
Agers went 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored to go along with four solid innings in the circle, where she surrendered just one run on three hits while striking out 10.
“We feed off her energy,” Halley said. “When things go well for her, it tends to get contagious for the rest of the girls.”
Herculaneum (0-6, 0-2) wasn’t without its opportunities.
Black Cats sophomore Courtnee Lowrey led off the game with a triple but was stranded. The Black Cats scored a fifth-inning run on an RBI groundout by junior catcher Abigail Kostecki.
“Most games go the same way for us,” Herculaneum coach Christal Brakhage said. “We just keep having one bad inning and we just lose it. There are small things we need to make adjustments on and we need to tighten up on our errors.”
While Herculaneum is still seeking its first win since last October, St. Pius finds itself somewhere it hasn’t been since 2014 with its 3-0 start.
“It’s nice because I didn’t know what to expect because we lost nine seniors last year,” Halley said. “We’ve got a lot of new kids in new roles and I’m really impressed with the way they’ve taken to it. We’re still not even playing our best softball. As we continue to get better, I think we’ll see even more out of this team.”
St. Pius X vs. Herculaneum softball
