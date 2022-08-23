Allie Waldron, sophomore, Lindbergh

Hit a whopping .582 with a team-high 23 RBI. Drove home a team-best 23 runs. Recorded at least one hit in 21 of 26 contests and scored at least one run 20 times. Made just two errors in 76 chances in the field.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today