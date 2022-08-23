 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allie Waldron, sophomore, Lindbergh

Hit a whopping .582 with a team-high 23 RBI. Drove home a team-best 23 runs. Recorded at least one hit in 21 of 26 contests and scored at least one run 20 times. Made just two errors in 76 chances in the field.

