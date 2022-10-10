Area fall softball rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/10/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (29-3)
|1
|2. Summit (21-4)
|3
|3. Eureka (19-5)
|4
|4. Francis Howell (23-6)
|2
|5. Hillsboro (22-9)
|6
|6. Troy Buchanan (25-9)
|5
|7. Marquette (16-9)
|8
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (18-7)
|7
|9. Lafayette (16-10)
|9
|10. Parkway West (17-9)
|11
|On the bubble: Lindbergh (19-9), Mehlville (16-6), Parkway South (16-13), Oakville (16-10), Parkway North (15-9)
People are also reading…
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/10/2022
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (22-4)
|1
|2. Sullivan (19-12)
|2
|3. St. Pius X (16-8)
|6
|4. Notre Dame (11-9)
|5
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11)
|3
|6. Westminster (16-6)
|7
|7. Borgia (12-11)
|4
|8. Valley Park (11-11)
|8
|9. Union (15-13)
|9
|10. Warrenton (12-8)
|11
|On the bubble: Winfield (14-12), Pacific (13-12)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked