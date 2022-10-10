 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, final regular season

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/10/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Washington (29-3)1
2. Summit (21-4)3
3. Eureka (19-5)4
4. Francis Howell (23-6)2
5. Hillsboro (22-9)6
6. Troy Buchanan (25-9)5
7. Marquette (16-9)8
8. Fort Zumwalt West (18-7)7
9. Lafayette (16-10)9
10. Parkway West (17-9)11
On the bubble: Lindbergh (19-9), Mehlville (16-6), Parkway South (16-13), Oakville (16-10), Parkway North (15-9)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (22-4)1
2. Sullivan (19-12)2
3. St. Pius X (16-8)6
4. Notre Dame (11-9)5
5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11)3
6. Westminster (16-6)7
7. Borgia (12-11)4
8. Valley Park (11-11)8
9. Union (15-13)9
10. Warrenton (12-8)11
On the bubble: Winfield (14-12), Pacific (13-12)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
