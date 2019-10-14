BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/14/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Holt (23-2)1
2. Troy Buchanan (19-3)3
3. Summit (16-3-1)7
4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5)4
5. Oakville (17-4)2
6. Seckman (20-6)5
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (21-3)6
8. Eureka (15-6-1)8
9. Webster Groves (14-9)9
10. Hillsboro (18-9)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (14-6), Francis Howell Central (17-8), Cor Jesu (10-6-1), St. Joseph's (8-9), Timberland (12-10-1), Marquette (15-12), Parkway South (15-10), Parkway West (9-11), Pattonville (11-10-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (20-5)2
2. Wright City (21-3)1
3. Borgia (17-5)3
4. Rosati-Kain (13-6)6
5. Incarnate Word (14-6)5
6. Lutheran St. Charles (11-6)4
7. Valley Park (12-8-1)7
8. Warrenton (16-8)8
9. St. Pius X (12-6)9
10. Pacific (14-9)10
On the bubble: Winfield (12-10), Metro (10-2), University City (11-1), Affton (10-7), St. Charles (13-9), Brentwood (13-5), Notre Dame (10-8), Hancock (9-11), Lutheran South (11-12)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked