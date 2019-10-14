|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/14/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Holt (23-2)
|1
|2. Troy Buchanan (19-3)
|3
|3. Summit (16-3-1)
|7
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5)
|4
|5. Oakville (17-4)
|2
|6. Seckman (20-6)
|5
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (21-3)
|6
|8. Eureka (15-6-1)
|8
|9. Webster Groves (14-9)
|9
|10. Hillsboro (18-9)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt East (14-6), Francis Howell Central (17-8), Cor Jesu (10-6-1), St. Joseph's (8-9), Timberland (12-10-1), Marquette (15-12), Parkway South (15-10), Parkway West (9-11), Pattonville (11-10-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (20-5)
|2
|2. Wright City (21-3)
|1
|3. Borgia (17-5)
|3
|4. Rosati-Kain (13-6)
|6
|5. Incarnate Word (14-6)
|5
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (11-6)
|4
|7. Valley Park (12-8-1)
|7
|8. Warrenton (16-8)
|8
|9. St. Pius X (12-6)
|9
|10. Pacific (14-9)
|10
|On the bubble: Winfield (12-10), Metro (10-2), University City (11-1), Affton (10-7), St. Charles (13-9), Brentwood (13-5), Notre Dame (10-8), Hancock (9-11), Lutheran South (11-12)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked