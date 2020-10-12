Area fall softball rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4)
|2
|2. Troy Buchanan (17-5)
|3
|3. Eureka (8-2)
|4
|4. Washington (18-5)
|1
|5. Lafayette (9-2)
|5
|6. Webster Groves (10-2)
|7
|7. Summit (7-3)
|9
|8. Oakville (8-3)
|10
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-6)
|NR
|10. Parkway North (8-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fox (13-7), Marquette (6-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (18-10), Fort Zumwalt South (12-8), Timberland (14-11), Hillsboro (17-9), Kirkwood (5-6), Francis Howell North (8-7), Francis Howell Central (13-11), Parkway South (6-4)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Warrenton (16-5)
|1
|2. Sullivan (16-8)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (11-13)
|3
|4. Owensville (17-12)
|4
|5. Rosati-Kain (5-0)
|7
|6. St. Pius X (9-3)
|5
|7. Winfield (12-10)
|9
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10)
|10
|9. Lutheran South (4-4)
|8
|10. Borgia (7-7)
|6
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
