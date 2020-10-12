 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area fall softball rankings, final regular season
0 comments

Area fall softball rankings, final regular season

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4)2
2. Troy Buchanan (17-5)3
3. Eureka (8-2)4
4. Washington (18-5)1
5. Lafayette (9-2)5
6. Webster Groves (10-2)7
7. Summit (7-3)9
8. Oakville (8-3)10
9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-6)NR
10. Parkway North (8-4)NR
On the bubble: Fox (13-7), Marquette (6-3), Northwest Cedar Hill (18-10), Fort Zumwalt South (12-8), Timberland (14-11), Hillsboro (17-9), Kirkwood (5-6), Francis Howell North (8-7), Francis Howell Central (13-11), Parkway South (6-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Warrenton (16-5)1
2. Sullivan (16-8)2
3. St. Dominic (11-13)3
4. Owensville (17-12)4
5. Rosati-Kain (5-0)7
6. St. Pius X (9-3)5
7. Winfield (12-10)9
8. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10)10
9. Lutheran South (4-4)8
10. Borgia (7-7)6

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports