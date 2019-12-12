Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/12/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-6)7
2. Holt (27-3)1
3. Oakville (19-5)5
4. Troy Buchanan (22-4)2
5. Webster Groves (21-9)9
6. Francis Howell Central (21-9)NR
7. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6)4
8. Eureka (17-7-1)8
9. Summit (17-5-1)3
10. Hillsboro (20-10)10
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/12/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (25-7)1
2. Incarnate Word (18-8)5
3. Rosati-Kain (15-7)4
4. Wright City (23-5)2
5. Borgia (18-7)3
6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-8)6
7. Valley Park (13-10-1)7
8. Warrenton (16-10)8
9. St. Pius X (15-7)9
10. Pacific (17-12)10

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked