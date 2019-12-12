|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/12/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-6)
|7
|2. Holt (27-3)
|1
|3. Oakville (19-5)
|5
|4. Troy Buchanan (22-4)
|2
|5. Webster Groves (21-9)
|9
|6. Francis Howell Central (21-9)
|NR
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6)
|4
|8. Eureka (17-7-1)
|8
|9. Summit (17-5-1)
|3
|10. Hillsboro (20-10)
|10
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (25-7)
|1
|2. Incarnate Word (18-8)
|5
|3. Rosati-Kain (15-7)
|4
|4. Wright City (23-5)
|2
|5. Borgia (18-7)
|3
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-8)
|6
|7. Valley Park (13-10-1)
|7
|8. Warrenton (16-10)
|8
|9. St. Pius X (15-7)
|9
|10. Pacific (17-12)
|10
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked