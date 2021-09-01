 Skip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, preseason
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Marquette (1-0)NR
2. Summit (5-0)NR
3. Troy Buchanan (4-1)NR
4. Eureka (5-0)NR
5. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)NR
6. Lafayette (2-4)NR
7. Webster Groves (2-3)NR
8. Washington (2-2)NR
9. Fox (3-2)NR
10. Hillsboro (3-1)NR
On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2), Fort Zumwalt South (2-2), Fort Zumwalt North (1-3), Oakville (4-1), Francis Howell Central (4-1)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (3-2)NR
2. Warrenton (0-4)NR
3. St. Dominic (1-3)NR
4. Winfield (1-3)NR
5. St. Pius X (1-1)NR
6. Lutheran South (0-1)NR
7. Windsor (Imperial) (2-0)NR
8. Rosati-Kain (0-2)NR
9. Borgia (2-2)NR
10. Incarnate Word (2-2)NR
On the bubble: Notre Dame (2-0), Ursuline (3-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
