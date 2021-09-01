Area fall softball rankings, preseason

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Marquette (1-0)
|NR
|2. Summit (5-0)
|NR
|3. Troy Buchanan (4-1)
|NR
|4. Eureka (5-0)
|NR
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)
|NR
|6. Lafayette (2-4)
|NR
|7. Webster Groves (2-3)
|NR
|8. Washington (2-2)
|NR
|9. Fox (3-2)
|NR
|10. Hillsboro (3-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2), Fort Zumwalt South (2-2), Fort Zumwalt North (1-3), Oakville (4-1), Francis Howell Central (4-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (3-2)
|NR
|2. Warrenton (0-4)
|NR
|3. St. Dominic (1-3)
|NR
|4. Winfield (1-3)
|NR
|5. St. Pius X (1-1)
|NR
|6. Lutheran South (0-1)
|NR
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (2-0)
|NR
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-2)
|NR
|9. Borgia (2-2)
|NR
|10. Incarnate Word (2-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Notre Dame (2-0), Ursuline (3-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked