Area fall softball rankings, Week 2
0 comments

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Troy Buchanan (7-0)1
2. Fort Zumwalt West (7-1)2
3. Washington (7-4)NR
4. Fox (4-2)NR
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-4)3
6. Francis Howell Central (6-4)4
7. Webster Groves (0-0)5
8. Oakville (0-0)6
9. Eureka (0-0)7
10. Summit (0-0)8
On the bubble: Seckman (4-4), Holt (4-4), Fort Zumwalt South (4-3), Kirkwood (0-0), Pattonville (0-0)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Winfield (7-4)3
2. Sullivan (5-2)1
3. St. Pius X (3-0)7
4. Jefferson (4-1)9
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)4
6. Borgia (3-2)2
7. Incarnate Word (0-0)5
8. Rosati-Kain (0-0)6
9. Warrenton (3-3)8
10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3)10
On the bubble: St. Charles (2-1), Union (1-1), Owensville (5-5), Westminster (0-0), Lutheran South (0-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
