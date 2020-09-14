Area fall softball rankings, Week 2

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-0)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (7-1)
|2
|3. Washington (7-4)
|NR
|4. Fox (4-2)
|NR
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-4)
|3
|6. Francis Howell Central (6-4)
|4
|7. Webster Groves (0-0)
|5
|8. Oakville (0-0)
|6
|9. Eureka (0-0)
|7
|10. Summit (0-0)
|8
|On the bubble: Seckman (4-4), Holt (4-4), Fort Zumwalt South (4-3), Kirkwood (0-0), Pattonville (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Winfield (7-4)
|3
|2. Sullivan (5-2)
|1
|3. St. Pius X (3-0)
|7
|4. Jefferson (4-1)
|9
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)
|4
|6. Borgia (3-2)
|2
|7. Incarnate Word (0-0)
|5
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0)
|6
|9. Warrenton (3-3)
|8
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3)
|10
|On the bubble: St. Charles (2-1), Union (1-1), Owensville (5-5), Westminster (0-0), Lutheran South (0-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
