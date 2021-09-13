Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/13/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Summit (10-0)
|2
|2. Eureka (12-1)
|4
|3. Marquette (9-3)
|1
|4. Washington (9-2)
|8
|5. Parkway South (7-1)
|NR
|6. Troy Buchanan (7-5-1)
|3
|7. Fox (9-4)
|9
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3)
|5
|9. Oakville (7-3)
|14
|10. Francis Howell Central (10-4)
|15
|On the bubble: Lafayette (5-5), Hillsboro (8-3), Webster Groves (6-4), Northwest Cedar Hill (7-6), Fort Zumwalt South (5-4), Ritenour (4-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (6-3)
|1
|2. St. Dominic (9-4)
|3
|3. Lutheran South (5-2)
|6
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-4)
|7
|5. Winfield (5-4)
|4
|6. Incarnate Word (5-6)
|10
|7. Warrenton (3-5)
|2
|8. Nerinx Hall (3-1)
|NR
|9. Valley Park (8-1-1)
|NR
|10. New Haven (5-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Bayless (2-1), Ursuline (4-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked