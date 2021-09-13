 Skip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, Week 3
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/13/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Summit (10-0)2
2. Eureka (12-1)4
3. Marquette (9-3)1
4. Washington (9-2)8
5. Parkway South (7-1)NR
6. Troy Buchanan (7-5-1)3
7. Fox (9-4)9
8. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3)5
9. Oakville (7-3)14
10. Francis Howell Central (10-4)15
On the bubble: Lafayette (5-5), Hillsboro (8-3), Webster Groves (6-4), Northwest Cedar Hill (7-6), Fort Zumwalt South (5-4), Ritenour (4-1)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (6-3)1
2. St. Dominic (9-4)3
3. Lutheran South (5-2)6
4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-4)7
5. Winfield (5-4)4
6. Incarnate Word (5-6)10
7. Warrenton (3-5)2
8. Nerinx Hall (3-1)NR
9. Valley Park (8-1-1)NR
10. New Haven (5-3)NR
On the bubble: Bayless (2-1), Ursuline (4-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
