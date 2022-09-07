Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (10-1)
|1
|2. Eureka (7-1)
|2
|3. Marquette (5-1)
|4
|4. Troy Buchanan (10-2)
|6
|5. Summit (6-2)
|8
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2)
|7
|7. Parkway South (5-2)
|3
|8. Parkway West (5-2)
|9
|9. Oakville (6-3)
|13
|10. Francis Howell (6-3)
|11
|On the bubble: Ritenour (6-0), Francis Howell Central (8-5), Timberland (5-2), Pattonville (4-4), Lafayette (3-5), Liberty (Wentzville) (4-4), Fort Zumwalt North (6-4), Lindbergh (5-3), Seckman (6-3)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (4-3)
|1
|2. Hillsboro (8-3)
|5
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3)
|4
|4. St. Dominic (5-3)
|3
|5. St. Pius X (4-2)
|9
|6. Incarnate Word (2-6)
|2
|7. Borgia (4-2)
|NR
|8. Valley Park (4-2)
|7
|9. Warrenton (2-2)
|6
|10. Winfield (4-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Lutheran South (1-3), St. Charles (2-2), St. Charles West (0-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked