Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2)
|2
|2. Troy Buchanan (7-3)
|1
|3. Washington (9-4)
|3
|4. Fox (7-4)
|4
|5. Francis Howell Central (10-7)
|6
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5)
|5
|7. Webster Groves (0-0)
|7
|8. Oakville (0-0)
|8
|9. Eureka (0-0)
|9
|10. Summit (0-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (6-3), Seckman (6-5), Fort Zumwalt South (5-4), Kirkwood (0-0), Marquette (0-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (10-4)
|2
|2. St. Pius X (4-2)
|3
|3. Jefferson (5-3)
|4
|4. Warrenton (7-3)
|9
|5. Winfield (7-6)
|1
|6. Borgia (4-3)
|6
|7. Rosati-Kain (0-0)
|8
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-5)
|10
|9. Owensville (10-6)
|NR
|10. St. Charles (4-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Incarnate Word (1-1), Westminster (0-0), Lutheran South (0-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
