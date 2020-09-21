 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area fall softball rankings, Week 3
0 comments

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2)2
2. Troy Buchanan (7-3)1
3. Washington (9-4)3
4. Fox (7-4)4
5. Francis Howell Central (10-7)6
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5)5
7. Webster Groves (0-0)7
8. Oakville (0-0)8
9. Eureka (0-0)9
10. Summit (0-0)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (6-3), Seckman (6-5), Fort Zumwalt South (5-4), Kirkwood (0-0), Marquette (0-0)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2020 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (10-4)2
2. St. Pius X (4-2)3
3. Jefferson (5-3)4
4. Warrenton (7-3)9
5. Winfield (7-6)1
6. Borgia (4-3)6
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0)8
8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-5)10
9. Owensville (10-6)NR
10. St. Charles (4-3)NR
On the bubble: Incarnate Word (1-1), Westminster (0-0), Lutheran South (0-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports