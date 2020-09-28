 Skip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, Week 4
Area fall softball rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Washington (12-4)3
2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3)1
3. Troy Buchanan (9-3)2
4. Fox (9-4)4
5. Eureka (1-0)9
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-6)6
7. Webster Groves (0-0)7
8. Oakville (0-0)8
9. Lafayette (2-0)NR
10. Summit (1-0)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (11-4), Marquette (0-0), Fort Zumwalt South (9-4), Kirkwood (0-0), Timberland (8-7), Francis Howell Central (11-9)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (12-5)1
2. Warrenton (10-4)4
3. St. Pius X (5-2)2
4. St. Dominic (7-10)NR
5. Winfield (9-8)5
6. Borgia (6-4)6
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0)7
8. Westminster (0-0)NR
9. Owensville (12-6)9
10. Lutheran South (0-0)NR
On the bubble: Windsor (Imperial) (7-7), Wright City (7-7)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
