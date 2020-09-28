Area fall softball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (12-4)
|3
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3)
|1
|3. Troy Buchanan (9-3)
|2
|4. Fox (9-4)
|4
|5. Eureka (1-0)
|9
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-6)
|6
|7. Webster Groves (0-0)
|7
|8. Oakville (0-0)
|8
|9. Lafayette (2-0)
|NR
|10. Summit (1-0)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (11-4), Marquette (0-0), Fort Zumwalt South (9-4), Kirkwood (0-0), Timberland (8-7), Francis Howell Central (11-9)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (12-5)
|1
|2. Warrenton (10-4)
|4
|3. St. Pius X (5-2)
|2
|4. St. Dominic (7-10)
|NR
|5. Winfield (9-8)
|5
|6. Borgia (6-4)
|6
|7. Rosati-Kain (0-0)
|7
|8. Westminster (0-0)
|NR
|9. Owensville (12-6)
|9
|10. Lutheran South (0-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Windsor (Imperial) (7-7), Wright City (7-7)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
