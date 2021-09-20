 Skip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, Week 4
Area fall softball rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (14-1)2
2. Summit (16-1)1
3. Marquette (15-5)3
4. Washington (13-5)4
5. Parkway South (10-3)5
6. Troy Buchanan (9-6-1)6
7. Oakville (9-6)9
8. Hillsboro (11-5)12
9. Francis Howell Central (13-4)10
10. Timberland (10-5)NR
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (9-5), Fox (11-9), Northwest Cedar Hill (8-8), Pattonville (8-5)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (12-4)1
2. St. Dominic (12-4)2
3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-4)4
4. Lutheran South (7-3)3
5. Nerinx Hall (6-1)8
6. Incarnate Word (5-7)6
7. Valley Park (12-1-1)9
8. New Haven (5-4)10
9. Ursuline (5-6)12
10. Winfield (5-5)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
