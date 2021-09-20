Area fall softball rankings, Week 4

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (14-1)
|2
|2. Summit (16-1)
|1
|3. Marquette (15-5)
|3
|4. Washington (13-5)
|4
|5. Parkway South (10-3)
|5
|6. Troy Buchanan (9-6-1)
|6
|7. Oakville (9-6)
|9
|8. Hillsboro (11-5)
|12
|9. Francis Howell Central (13-4)
|10
|10. Timberland (10-5)
|NR
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (9-5), Fox (11-9), Northwest Cedar Hill (8-8), Pattonville (8-5)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/20/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (12-4)
|1
|2. St. Dominic (12-4)
|2
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-4)
|4
|4. Lutheran South (7-3)
|3
|5. Nerinx Hall (6-1)
|8
|6. Incarnate Word (5-7)
|6
|7. Valley Park (12-1-1)
|9
|8. New Haven (5-4)
|10
|9. Ursuline (5-6)
|12
|10. Winfield (5-5)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
