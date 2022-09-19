Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/19/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (20-2)
|1
|2. Eureka (13-3)
|2
|3. Troy Buchanan (15-5)
|4
|4. Summit (12-3)
|5
|5. Marquette (9-5)
|3
|6. Francis Howell (11-3)
|10
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4)
|6
|8. Parkway West (10-6)
|8
|9. Oakville (9-7)
|9
|10. Seckman (12-5)
|19
|On the bubble: Parkway South (9-7), Ritenour (8-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (10-6)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (8-7)
|1
|2. Hillsboro (12-7)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (13-4)
|4
|4. Borgia (6-3)
|7
|5. St. Pius X (10-5)
|5
|6. Westminster (8-3)
|NR
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (7-8)
|3
|8. Valley Park (7-6)
|8
|9. Notre Dame (8-3)
|NR
|10. Union (7-7)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lutheran South (6-6), Incarnate Word (3-12)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked