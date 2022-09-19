 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/19/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Washington (20-2)1
2. Eureka (13-3)2
3. Troy Buchanan (15-5)4
4. Summit (12-3)5
5. Marquette (9-5)3
6. Francis Howell (11-3)10
7. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4)6
8. Parkway West (10-6)8
9. Oakville (9-7)9
10. Seckman (12-5)19
On the bubble: Parkway South (9-7), Ritenour (8-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (10-6)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/19/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (8-7)1
2. Hillsboro (12-7)2
3. St. Dominic (13-4)4
4. Borgia (6-3)7
5. St. Pius X (10-5)5
6. Westminster (8-3)NR
7. Windsor (Imperial) (7-8)3
8. Valley Park (7-6)8
9. Notre Dame (8-3)NR
10. Union (7-7)NR
On the bubble: Lutheran South (6-6), Incarnate Word (3-12)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
