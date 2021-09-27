Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/27/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (17-1)
|1
|2. Summit (19-1)
|2
|3. Washington (15-5)
|4
|4. Marquette (17-7)
|3
|5. Parkway South (14-4)
|5
|6. Hillsboro (14-5)
|8
|7. Oakville (11-6)
|7
|8. Troy Buchanan (15-7-1)
|6
|9. Francis Howell Central (15-5)
|9
|10. Parkway North (10-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lafayette (12-7), Fox (11-10), Fort Zumwalt West (10-6), Timberland (14-7)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/27/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (15-4)
|1
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4)
|3
|3. St. Dominic (12-5)
|2
|4. Valley Park (14-1-1)
|7
|5. Warrenton (6-9)
|NR
|6. Winfield (9-6)
|9
|7. St. Charles (10-7)
|NR
|8. Ursuline (6-7)
|9
|9. Incarnate Word (7-8)
|6
|10. St. Pius X (7-8)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lutheran South (8-5), Pacific (7-10), New Haven (7-6), Borgia (5-8), Festus (8-13)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
