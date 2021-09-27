 Skip to main content
Area fall softball rankings, Week 5
Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/27/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (17-1)1
2. Summit (19-1)2
3. Washington (15-5)4
4. Marquette (17-7)3
5. Parkway South (14-4)5
6. Hillsboro (14-5)8
7. Oakville (11-6)7
8. Troy Buchanan (15-7-1)6
9. Francis Howell Central (15-5)9
10. Parkway North (10-2)NR
On the bubble: Lafayette (12-7), Fox (11-10), Fort Zumwalt West (10-6), Timberland (14-7)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (15-4)1
2. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4)3
3. St. Dominic (12-5)2
4. Valley Park (14-1-1)7
5. Warrenton (6-9)NR
6. Winfield (9-6)9
7. St. Charles (10-7)NR
8. Ursuline (6-7)9
9. Incarnate Word (7-8)6
10. St. Pius X (7-8)NR
On the bubble: Lutheran South (8-5), Pacific (7-10), New Haven (7-6), Borgia (5-8), Festus (8-13)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
