Area fall softball rankings, Week 5
  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2020 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Washington (15-4)1
2. Fort Zumwalt West (12-4)2
3. Troy Buchanan (13-5)3
4. Eureka (6-0)5
5. Lafayette (7-0)9
6. Fox (12-4)4
7. Webster Groves (5-1)7
8. Fort Zumwalt South (12-5)NR
9. Summit (4-1)10
10. Oakville (3-2)8
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (12-6), Marquette (2-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7), Kirkwood (3-2), Timberland (9-8), Francis Howell Central (11-9)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Warrenton (13-4)2
2. Sullivan (14-6)1
3. St. Dominic (10-11)4
4. Owensville (13-7)9
5. St. Pius X (8-3)3
6. Borgia (7-6)6
7. Rosati-Kain (1-0)7
8. Lutheran South (3-1)10
9. Winfield (10-10)5
10. Windsor (Imperial) (10-8)8
On the bubble: Wright City (8-8)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
