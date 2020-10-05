Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2020
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (15-4)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (12-4)
|2
|3. Troy Buchanan (13-5)
|3
|4. Eureka (6-0)
|5
|5. Lafayette (7-0)
|9
|6. Fox (12-4)
|4
|7. Webster Groves (5-1)
|7
|8. Fort Zumwalt South (12-5)
|NR
|9. Summit (4-1)
|10
|10. Oakville (3-2)
|8
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt North (12-6), Marquette (2-2), Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7), Kirkwood (3-2), Timberland (9-8), Francis Howell Central (11-9)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Warrenton (13-4)
|2
|2. Sullivan (14-6)
|1
|3. St. Dominic (10-11)
|4
|4. Owensville (13-7)
|9
|5. St. Pius X (8-3)
|3
|6. Borgia (7-6)
|6
|7. Rosati-Kain (1-0)
|7
|8. Lutheran South (3-1)
|10
|9. Winfield (10-10)
|5
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (10-8)
|8
|On the bubble: Wright City (8-8)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
