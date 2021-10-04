Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Eureka (19-1)
|1
|2. Washington (20-5)
|3
|3. Summit (22-2)
|2
|4. Marquette (20-7)
|4
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (18-7)
|13
|6. Parkway South (17-7)
|5
|7. Hillsboro (20-5)
|6
|8. Lafayette (14-10)
|11
|9. Francis Howell Central (18-7)
|9
|10. Oakville (12-9)
|7
|On the bubble: Parkway North (13-5), Fox (13-12), Nerinx Hall (8-3), Hazelwood West (10-5-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (17-6)
|1
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5)
|2
|3. St. Dominic (14-9)
|3
|4. Valley Park (17-1-1)
|4
|5. Warrenton (10-10)
|5
|6. St. Charles (14-8)
|7
|7. Lutheran South (11-8-1)
|11
|8. Incarnate Word (10-11)
|9
|9. St. Pius X (10-9)
|10
|10. Winfield (11-10)
|6
|On the bubble: New Haven (8-8), Festus (10-13)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked