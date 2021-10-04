 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area fall softball rankings, Week 6
0 comments

Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Eureka (19-1)1
2. Washington (20-5)3
3. Summit (22-2)2
4. Marquette (20-7)4
5. Fort Zumwalt West (18-7)13
6. Parkway South (17-7)5
7. Hillsboro (20-5)6
8. Lafayette (14-10)11
9. Francis Howell Central (18-7)9
10. Oakville (12-9)7
On the bubble: Parkway North (13-5), Fox (13-12), Nerinx Hall (8-3), Hazelwood West (10-5-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/4/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (17-6)1
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5)2
3. St. Dominic (14-9)3
4. Valley Park (17-1-1)4
5. Warrenton (10-10)5
6. St. Charles (14-8)7
7. Lutheran South (11-8-1)11
8. Incarnate Word (10-11)9
9. St. Pius X (10-9)10
10. Winfield (11-10)6
On the bubble: New Haven (8-8), Festus (10-13)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News