Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Washington (23-3)1
2. Eureka (15-3)2
3. Summit (15-3)4
4. Francis Howell (16-3)6
5. Troy Buchanan (19-7)3
6. Marquette (10-7)5
7. Fort Zumwalt West (13-4)7
8. Lafayette (13-7)NR
9. Lindbergh (14-7)NR
10. Mehlville (11-4)NR
On the bubble: Parkway South (12-10), Parkway West (13-7), Seckman (13-8), Oakville (12-8), Parkway North (11-5), Liberty (Wentzville) (14-8)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (10-8)1
2. St. Dominic (15-4)3
3. Hillsboro (16-8)2
4. Borgia (8-4)4
5. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9)7
6. St. Pius X (12-5)5
7. Notre Dame (10-5)9
8. Valley Park (8-7)8
9. Westminster (11-3)6
10. Union (10-7)10
On the bubble: Warrenton (7-5), Lutheran South (8-10)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
