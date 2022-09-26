Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (23-3)
|1
|2. Eureka (15-3)
|2
|3. Summit (15-3)
|4
|4. Francis Howell (16-3)
|6
|5. Troy Buchanan (19-7)
|3
|6. Marquette (10-7)
|5
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (13-4)
|7
|8. Lafayette (13-7)
|NR
|9. Lindbergh (14-7)
|NR
|10. Mehlville (11-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Parkway South (12-10), Parkway West (13-7), Seckman (13-8), Oakville (12-8), Parkway North (11-5), Liberty (Wentzville) (14-8)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (10-8)
|1
|2. St. Dominic (15-4)
|3
|3. Hillsboro (16-8)
|2
|4. Borgia (8-4)
|4
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9)
|7
|6. St. Pius X (12-5)
|5
|7. Notre Dame (10-5)
|9
|8. Valley Park (8-7)
|8
|9. Westminster (11-3)
|6
|10. Union (10-7)
|10
|On the bubble: Warrenton (7-5), Lutheran South (8-10)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked