Area fall softball rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/3/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Washington (26-3)1
2. Francis Howell (19-3)4
3. Summit (18-3)3
4. Eureka (16-5)2
5. Troy Buchanan (22-8)5
6. Hillsboro (20-8)NR
7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-6)7
8. Marquette (13-9)6
9. Lafayette (14-9)8
10. Lindbergh (17-8)9
On the bubble: Parkway West (16-8), Mehlville (14-4), Parkway South (13-12), Oakville (14-9), Parkway North (14-7)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (19-4)2
2. Sullivan (14-10)1
3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10)5
4. Borgia (8-7)4
5. Notre Dame (11-8)7
6. St. Pius X (13-8)6
7. Westminster (13-3)9
8. Valley Park (10-8)8
9. Union (13-7)10
10. Winfield (13-9)NR
On the bubble: Warrenton (10-6)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
