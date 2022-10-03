Area fall softball rankings, Week 7

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/3/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Washington (26-3)
|1
|2. Francis Howell (19-3)
|4
|3. Summit (18-3)
|3
|4. Eureka (16-5)
|2
|5. Troy Buchanan (22-8)
|5
|6. Hillsboro (20-8)
|NR
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-6)
|7
|8. Marquette (13-9)
|6
|9. Lafayette (14-9)
|8
|10. Lindbergh (17-8)
|9
|On the bubble: Parkway West (16-8), Mehlville (14-4), Parkway South (13-12), Oakville (14-9), Parkway North (14-7)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (19-4)
|2
|2. Sullivan (14-10)
|1
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10)
|5
|4. Borgia (8-7)
|4
|5. Notre Dame (11-8)
|7
|6. St. Pius X (13-8)
|6
|7. Westminster (13-3)
|9
|8. Valley Park (10-8)
|8
|9. Union (13-7)
|10
|10. Winfield (13-9)
|NR
|On the bubble: Warrenton (10-6)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked