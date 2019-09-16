|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Holt (6-0)
|1
|2. Troy Buchanan (9-2)
|3
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (11-2)
|2
|4. Oakville (4-0)
|7
|5. Hillsboro (8-2)
|5
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-2)
|6
|7. Francis Howell Central (8-4)
|8
|8. Seckman (10-4)
|NR
|9. Timberland (7-2)
|10
|10. Parkway South (7-2)
|NR
|On the bubble: Marquette (7-5), Webster Groves (5-2), Cor Jesu (4-2), St. Joseph's (4-1), Fort Zumwalt South (5-4)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (9-0)
|1
|2. Summit (6-0)
|NR
|3. Borgia (7-3)
|3
|4. Lutheran South (7-3)
|5
|5. Incarnate Word (3-1)
|NR
|6. St. Charles (3-2)
|2
|7. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3)
|9
|8. Metro (4-0)
|10
|9. Valley Park (4-2)
|NR
|10. Warrenton (5-4)
|8
|On the bubble: St. Pius X (3-2), Winfield (5-4), St. Dominic (6-6), University City (5-0), Pacific (7-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked