Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Holt (6-0)1
2. Troy Buchanan (9-2)3
3. Fort Zumwalt West (11-2)2
4. Oakville (4-0)7
5. Hillsboro (8-2)5
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-2)6
7. Francis Howell Central (8-4)8
8. Seckman (10-4)NR
9. Timberland (7-2)10
10. Parkway South (7-2)NR
On the bubble: Marquette (7-5), Webster Groves (5-2), Cor Jesu (4-2), St. Joseph's (4-1), Fort Zumwalt South (5-4)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/16/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (9-0)1
2. Summit (6-0)NR
3. Borgia (7-3)3
4. Lutheran South (7-3)5
5. Incarnate Word (3-1)NR
6. St. Charles (3-2)2
7. Lutheran St. Charles (3-3)9
8. Metro (4-0)10
9. Valley Park (4-2)NR
10. Warrenton (5-4)8
On the bubble: St. Pius X (3-2), Winfield (5-4), St. Dominic (6-6), University City (5-0), Pacific (7-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

Tags

View comments