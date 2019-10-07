|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Holt (21-2)
|2
|2. Oakville (16-3)
|1
|3. Troy Buchanan (19-3)
|3
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-4)
|4
|5. Seckman (17-6)
|5
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-3)
|6
|7. Summit (15-3-1)
|7
|8. Eureka (14-6-1)
|9
|9. Webster Groves (12-6)
|10
|10. Cor Jesu (9-5)
|8
|On the bubble: Hillsboro (16-8), Fort Zumwalt East (12-6), Francis Howell Central (14-8), St. Joseph's (8-8), Timberland (11-9-1), Marquette (14-11), Parkway South (14-9), Parkway West (9-8), Pattonville (11-9-1)
