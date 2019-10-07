Red October special: Subscribe now
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/7/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Holt (21-2)2
2. Oakville (16-3)1
3. Troy Buchanan (19-3)3
4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-4)4
5. Seckman (17-6)5
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-3)6
7. Summit (15-3-1)7
8. Eureka (14-6-1)9
9. Webster Groves (12-6)10
10. Cor Jesu (9-5)8
On the bubble: Hillsboro (16-8), Fort Zumwalt East (12-6), Francis Howell Central (14-8), St. Joseph's (8-8), Timberland (11-9-1), Marquette (14-11), Parkway South (14-9), Parkway West (9-8), Pattonville (11-9-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Wright City (19-3)2
2. Sullivan (18-5)1
3. Borgia (15-4)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (10-5)4
5. Incarnate Word (13-6)6
6. Rosati-Kain (12-6)NR
7. Valley Park (11-6-1)NR
8. Warrenton (15-6)10
9. St. Pius X (10-5)8
10. Pacific (12-8)9
On the bubble: Winfield (10-10), Metro (10-2), University City (11-0), Lutheran South (11-11), St. Charles (11-9), Brentwood (11-5), Notre Dame (10-6), Hancock (9-9)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked