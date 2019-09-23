Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Oakville (9-2)4
2. Holt (10-1)1
3. Troy Buchanan (13-2)2
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (15-2)6
5. Fort Zumwalt West (12-3)3
6. Seckman (13-4)8
7. Summit (10-2)NR
8. Timberland (9-4-1)9
9. Eureka (10-5-1)NR
10. Webster Groves (8-4)NR
On the bubble: Hillsboro (11-5), Fort Zumwalt East (8-3), Francis Howell Central (12-5), St. Joseph's (6-3), Cor Jesu (7-2), Marquette (10-7), Parkway South (10-5), Pattonville (8-6-1), Fort Zumwalt North (5-5), Fort Zumwalt South (6-6)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (13-2)1
2. Wright City (11-2)NR
3. Borgia (11-3)3
4. Incarnate Word (7-3)5
5. Lutheran South (8-5)4
6. Lutheran St. Charles (7-4)7
7. St. Pius X (6-3)NR
8. Metro (6-1)8
9. Valley Park (7-4-1)9
10. Warrenton (8-6)10
On the bubble: Winfield (7-6), Brentwood (6-2), Pacific (9-6), University City (7-0), Hancock (6-5)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked