|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/23/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Oakville (9-2)
|4
|2. Holt (10-1)
|1
|3. Troy Buchanan (13-2)
|2
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (15-2)
|6
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (12-3)
|3
|6. Seckman (13-4)
|8
|7. Summit (10-2)
|NR
|8. Timberland (9-4-1)
|9
|9. Eureka (10-5-1)
|NR
|10. Webster Groves (8-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Hillsboro (11-5), Fort Zumwalt East (8-3), Francis Howell Central (12-5), St. Joseph's (6-3), Cor Jesu (7-2), Marquette (10-7), Parkway South (10-5), Pattonville (8-6-1), Fort Zumwalt North (5-5), Fort Zumwalt South (6-6)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (13-2)
|1
|2. Wright City (11-2)
|NR
|3. Borgia (11-3)
|3
|4. Incarnate Word (7-3)
|5
|5. Lutheran South (8-5)
|4
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (7-4)
|7
|7. St. Pius X (6-3)
|NR
|8. Metro (6-1)
|8
|9. Valley Park (7-4-1)
|9
|10. Warrenton (8-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Winfield (7-6), Brentwood (6-2), Pacific (9-6), University City (7-0), Hancock (6-5)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked