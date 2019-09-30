|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Oakville (13-2)
|1
|2. Holt (14-2)
|2
|3. Troy Buchanan (16-3)
|3
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (19-3)
|5
|5. Seckman (15-5)
|6
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-3)
|4
|7. Summit (14-2)
|7
|8. Cor Jesu (8-4)
|NR
|9. Eureka (12-5-1)
|9
|10. Webster Groves (10-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Hillsboro (14-6), Fort Zumwalt East (11-5), Francis Howell Central (14-6), St. Joseph's (6-5), Timberland (9-7-1), Marquette (12-9), Parkway South (13-7), Parkway West (6-6), Pattonville (9-8-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (15-2)
|1
|2. Wright City (15-2)
|2
|3. Borgia (13-4)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4)
|6
|5. Brentwood (9-3)
|NR
|6. Incarnate Word (11-6-1)
|4
|7. Lutheran South (9-8)
|5
|8. St. Pius X (8-4)
|7
|9. Pacific (10-7)
|NR
|10. Warrenton (12-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Winfield (9-8), Metro (9-1), Rosati-Kain (8-6), University City (9-0), Hancock (8-6), Valley Park (8-6-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked