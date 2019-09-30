Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/30/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Oakville (13-2)1
2. Holt (14-2)2
3. Troy Buchanan (16-3)3
4. Fort Zumwalt West (19-3)5
5. Seckman (15-5)6
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-3)4
7. Summit (14-2)7
8. Cor Jesu (8-4)NR
9. Eureka (12-5-1)9
10. Webster Groves (10-6)10
On the bubble: Hillsboro (14-6), Fort Zumwalt East (11-5), Francis Howell Central (14-6), St. Joseph's (6-5), Timberland (9-7-1), Marquette (12-9), Parkway South (13-7), Parkway West (6-6), Pattonville (9-8-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (15-2)1
2. Wright City (15-2)2
3. Borgia (13-4)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4)6
5. Brentwood (9-3)NR
6. Incarnate Word (11-6-1)4
7. Lutheran South (9-8)5
8. St. Pius X (8-4)7
9. Pacific (10-7)NR
10. Warrenton (12-6)10
On the bubble: Winfield (9-8), Metro (9-1), Rosati-Kain (8-6), University City (9-0), Hancock (8-6), Valley Park (8-6-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked