Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2019 
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Holt (4-0)5
2. Fort Zumwalt West (5-1)4
3. Troy Buchanan (7-1)1
4. Marquette (4-1)2
5. Hillsboro (5-1)3
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0)9
7. Oakville (2-0)6
8. Francis Howell Central (4-1)10
9. Summit (3-0)NR
10. Timberland (5-1)NR
On the bubble: Seckman (4-3), Parkway South (4-2), Cor Jesu (2-1), St. Joseph's (2-1), Fort Zumwalt East (2-1)
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2019 
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (2-0)1
2. St. Charles (2-0)2
3. Borgia (5-1)5
4. Rosati-Kain (2-0)4
5. Lutheran South (2-1)6
6. O'Fallon Christian (2-1)NR
7. St. Pius X (2-1)NR
8. Warrenton (3-3)NR
9. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)NR
10. Metro (2-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

Tags

View comments