|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/9/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. Holt (4-0)
|5
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (5-1)
|4
|3. Troy Buchanan (7-1)
|1
|4. Marquette (4-1)
|2
|5. Hillsboro (5-1)
|3
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0)
|9
|7. Oakville (2-0)
|6
|8. Francis Howell Central (4-1)
|10
|9. Summit (3-0)
|NR
|10. Timberland (5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Seckman (4-3), Parkway South (4-2), Cor Jesu (2-1), St. Joseph's (2-1), Fort Zumwalt East (2-1)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Sullivan (2-0)
|1
|2. St. Charles (2-0)
|2
|3. Borgia (5-1)
|5
|4. Rosati-Kain (2-0)
|4
|5. Lutheran South (2-1)
|6
|6. O'Fallon Christian (2-1)
|NR
|7. St. Pius X (2-1)
|NR
|8. Warrenton (3-3)
|NR
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)
|NR
|10. Metro (2-0)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked