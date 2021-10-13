Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette

WILDWOOD — The Marquette High softball team begins every practice session with some light jogging.
Much to the dismay of sophomore speedster Carle Bachman.
Bachman has one gear - fast. Ultra fast.
"I'd rather be sprinting," she says of the normal pre-workout exercise.
Bachman got a chance to cut loose on Wednesday afternoon.
The five-foot speedball made the most of the opportunity.
Bachman had two hits and scored twice to help the Mustangs to a 3-1 win over rival Lafayette in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal softball game at Lafayette High.
Marquette (25-8) won for the ninth time in the last 10 games and will face Parkway South (21-8) in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Friday.
South upset Eureka 6-5 in the other semifinal. Eureka, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, had a 15-game winning streak snapped.
Marquette, which won the Class 4 state title in 2017, carries similar hopes into post-season play this time around.
And Bachman, who sets the attack in motion from the leadoff spot in the batting order, is a key cog in an offense that is averaging seven runs per game.
"She is such a weapon," Marquette coach Adam Starling said. "She keeps the defense honest because she has that power that a lot of slappers don't have. And then there's her speed."
Bachman displayed that deadly combination of speed and power with a second inning triple that pushed the lead to 2-0. She turned on the jets and almost passed the runner ahead of her as she was steaming towards third base.
"As soon as I hit the ball, I knew it was going to be so much fun," Bachman said. "Running, I just love it."
Bachman's teammates take a special delight in watching her take flight.
"It's like, "There she goes, Carle's on base again and she running all over the place," junior pitcher Maddie Carney said. "Watching her just energizes all of us because you know she's going to do something good."
Both Bachman and Carney were better than good on Wednesday.
Carney tossed a masterful five-hitter allowing just one unearned run. She struck out 13 batters and threw first pitch strikes to 19 of the 28 batters she faced.
"That's just what she does," Bachman said.
Carney walked only one and struck out five batters in a row during a stretch in the third and fourth innings. She improved to 9-4 and lowered her ERA to 1.37.
"My breathing helped me focus and stay in the moment," Carney said.
The Mustangs jumped on Lafayette freshman hurler Abby Carr in the opening frame. Bachman lashed a single to left. She eventually used her after-burners to score from second base on an infield single by Noelle Politte.
Marquette added two more runs in the second. Again, Bachman triggered the outburst with a one-out, run-scoring triple. Senior Jess Willsey followed with an RBI blooper to right for a 3-0 cushion.
That was all the offensive support that Carney needed. She struck out at least two batters in five of seven innings.
"She did a great job of keeping us off balance," Lafayette coach Ally Gardner said. "That's really what it came down to. We changed our approach at the plate later in the game, but we still couldn't get a big hit when we needed it."
Junior catcher Lillian Ware had two of the five hits for the Lancers, who finished the season 16-13.
"I told the girls they left everything on the field and did all that they could," Gardner said. "Everybody did their jobs and that's all we can ask for at the end of the day."
The Mustangs have outscored their opponents 63-20 during the current 9-1 streak, which included an 8-1 loss to Eureka. The win over district rival Lafayette was one of their best efforts during the run.
"Our girls came out and played a really clean game," Starling said. "We scratched a couple runs across. I was pleased with the quality of the at-bats."
Marquette, which has reached the state final four twice in the last four years, beat Parkway South twice this season including a 10-1 thumping just 12 days ago.
"We just know we have to come out and be ready," Bachman said.