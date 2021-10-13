Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette

"My breathing helped me focus and stay in the moment," Carney said.

The Mustangs jumped on Lafayette freshman hurler Abby Carr in the opening frame. Bachman lashed a single to left. She eventually used her after-burners to score from second base on an infield single by Noelle Politte.

Marquette added two more runs in the second. Again, Bachman triggered the outburst with a one-out, run-scoring triple. Senior Jess Willsey followed with an RBI blooper to right for a 3-0 cushion.

That was all the offensive support that Carney needed. She struck out at least two batters in five of seven innings.

"She did a great job of keeping us off balance," Lafayette coach Ally Gardner said. "That's really what it came down to. We changed our approach at the plate later in the game, but we still couldn't get a big hit when we needed it."

Junior catcher Lillian Ware had two of the five hits for the Lancers, who finished the season 16-13.

"I told the girls they left everything on the field and did all that they could," Gardner said. "Everybody did their jobs and that's all we can ask for at the end of the day."