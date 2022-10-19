Bachman's web gem helps send Marquette to state tournament with 1-0 win over Lindbergh

CHESTERFIELD — Junior shortstop Carle Bachman played a minor role the last time the Marquette softball team reached the state tournament.

"I was just a pinch runner," she said of her brief appearance in the final four two seasons ago. "That doesn't really count."

Thanks in part to a defensive gem by Bachman, the Mustangs are returning to softball heaven.

Senior Natalie Cox homered and senior pitcher Maddie Carney tossed a four-hit shutout to propel Marquette to a 1-0 win over Lindbergh in a Class 5 quarterfinal Wednesday at Marquette High.

The Mustangs (20-9) will face Blue Springs South (31-2) in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. October 27 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. Francis Howell (27-6) and Liberty-KC (26-8) meet in the other semifinal, also at 1 p.m. on an adjacent field.

The winners face off for the state championship at 12:45 p.m. October 28.

Marquette is making its ninth state tournament appearance and first since a third-place finish during the COVID-altered season in 2020.

The tradition-rich Mustangs captured the Class 4 crown in 2017 and finished second in 2015.

Cox decided the contest with a solo blast in the fourth inning off Lindbergh sophomore hurler Gabby McBride, who struck out 12 and also gave up just four hits.

Carney struck out nine and worked out of a seventh-inning jam to push her record to 12-4.

But it was a heads-up defensive play by Bachman in the sixth that saved the day.

"I don't know where we would be right now without her doing what she did," said Cox, who slammed her area-best 14th round tripper of the season.

The Flyers (21-10) were poised to tie the contest when Allie Waldron slapped a one-out single and promptly stole second. MaryJane Abercrombie followed with a line drive that appeared headed for right field. Marquette second sacker Hailey Neuner dove fully extended and got the tip of her glove on the ball to deflect it toward deep second.

Bachman hustled over and grabbed the ball. She spun around and fired a seed to catcher Aubrey Watson, who deftly applied the tag on Waldron.

The nifty move allowed the Mustangs to hold onto their lead. It also snatched the momentum away from the Flyers.

"There was no thought in my brain that I wasn't going to make that play," Bachman said. "It rolled behind second base right before the grass. I'm so grateful that Hailey tipped it."

Marquette coach John Meyer said that not too many shortstops would have the wherewithal to hustle over and make that play.

"To turn, spin and throw, it all played out the way we needed it to," Meyer said.

Carney said the razor-sharp play by her middle infielders provide a spark for the entire team.

"My defense always has my back," Carney said. "But that was really great."

The Mustangs still needed a little late-game magic to nail down the victory.

Lindbergh seniors Emily Wright and Grace Weltman each reached to lead off the seventh. Carney then fanned Nicole Thomas before Alexis Schmidt bunted the runners to second and third.

Carney reached back induced freshman Kiaura Lewis to ground back to the mound for the game-ending out.

"I just felt confident in my stuff," Carney said. "I knew they were really good hitters. I just believed that we could do it — and we did."

McBride turned in an eye-popping performance in defeat. She did not allow a hit until the Cox home run.

"She's been outstanding all year and in the postseason she's been something else," Lindbergh coach Darin Scott said. "The poise that she has out there is something else. But Cox has been doing this for a long time. She's an unbelievable hitter."

Cox's drive, which came on a 3-2 offering, went 186 feet and just scraped over the wall at the cozy, hitter-friendly field. Most area softball fields are symmetrical — 200 feet all the way around. The Mustangs home park is 185 to left, center and right.

"I was just looking to hit a ball hard," Cox said. "It was an added bonus that it just happened to go out. I got very lucky that we were on our home field. This is touch shorter than a normal field."

The Mustangs just missed reaching the state tournament last fall, dropping a 4-0 decision to Parkway South in district play.

"We're ready to keep on going," Cox said.