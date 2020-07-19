Battle for Highland softball supremacy put on temporary hold when tournament final rained out

Now they will have wait for a week or two. No makeup date has been set, although both teams agreed to play the contest in Highland to appease the rabid fan bases of both programs.

“We compete with each other and we respect each other,” Hadowsky said. “There’s no one else we would rather play for the championship.”

The teams meet on a regular basis in pickup games but never have faced each other with a U-16 title on the line.

Almost all of the players from both groups know one another. But they all chose to sit with their teammates while waiting out the rain delay.

"Teammates first," Neace said.

Both clubs rallied from deficits in the semifinal round and carried plenty of momentum into the final.

The Roughnecks (7-8) charged back from a 5-0 deficit to knock off Total Contact of Woodlawn, Illinois, 7-6. The Insanity (8-5) rallied from 2-0 down to beat the Missouri Bombers 4-2.

Everything was set for the dream match — until Mother Nature intervened.

“We were ready to play, we had the fire,” said Insanity infielder Abby Durbin, who will be a junior at Vandalia High in the fall.