Berkland takes charge behind plate to guide Westminster to Class 3 softball semifinal

Dan Petke likes to call it "the look.”

The Westminster softball coach trusts junior catcher Ellie Berkland so much he allows her to call the pitches from senior hurler Gabby Merrifield on a regular basis.

But every so often, Petke will get an idea and whistle for Berkland in order to request a certain offering.

Then comes "the look."

"She'll just stare at me for a second and roll her eyes," Petke says. "It's like she's telling me, 'That's what I was going to call — I don't need your help.' "

Berkland has become a master at pitch selection.

"I usually know what he's thinking before he looks over at me," she says.

Berkland is in complete control behind the plate. She calls around 95 percent of the pitches.

And even when Petke decides to step in, the two are usually on the same page.

"It's great that he trusts me so much," Berkland said. "Before the game, we go over a plan and most of the time I just stick with that."

Most softball coaches like to call the pitches themselves or have an assistant handle the chores.

Yet Petke lets his battery do the job. He believes Berkland knows the game well enough to map out a plan on her own.

"She's soaked in so much of what we want to do," Petke said. "You look at the track record for the two of them over the last few years. We just want to let them play."

Berkland has helped the Wildcats reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in program history.

Westminster (20-6) will take on Fatima (31-3) is a Class 3 semifinal scheduled for noon Friday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. Bowling Green (23-9) faces Chillicothe (27-6) in the other semifinal at noon on an adjacent field.

The winners are scheduled to meet for the state title at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Berkland's ability to manage a game, along with her hitting skills, have played a key role in the Wildcats’ strong second half resurgence. She carries a nine-game hitting streak into final four with 12 hits in her last 34 at-bats.

She hit a walkoff double to help the Wildcats knock off Ursuline 4-3 in the district final Oct. 13.

"Her mental and her physical game is so strong," Merrifield said. "The amount of growth that I've seen from her over the past few years is incredible."

Merrifield has the utmost confidence in Berkland and her ability to diagnose the strengths and weaknesses of opposing hitters.

"She remembers where a hitter likes a pitch and what we should throw to get them out," Merrifield said. "It works great."

Merrifield shook off Berkland just once during a 1-0 win over Doniphan in a quarterfinal game Oct. 20. That resulted in the Donettes' only hit of the contest

"She had an idea of what she wanted to pitch to that girl and it didn't work out," Berkland said. "After the game, we were laughing about it."

Berkland took over catching duties as a freshman and immediately displayed good game management skills.

Slowly she began to excel both defensively and in handling the pitch-calling duties.

"For me, it's just a part of the game," Berkland said. "It's a challenge, just like hitting."

Not only is Berkland a rare pitch caller, but she also is lefthanded, another rarity among backstops.

She is forced to throw across her body on bunts, but that hasn't seemed to slow her down. Berkland has made only four errors this season. She threw out a speedy Doniphan runner trying to steal in the late innings of the quarterfinal contest.

"She's been solid throughout her career," Petke said. "But she's taken it to a new level this year. She worked a ton in the offseason. At first, she did what she needed to do. Now, she become a huge asset behind the plate."

Berkland has recorded a hit in 22 of 26 of games this season and is one of the main reasons the Wildcats have won 15 of their last 18 games.

Westminster is looking to keep rolling against Fatima, which carries an 11-game winning streak to Springfield.