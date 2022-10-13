Berkland's walk-off double propels Westminster past Ursuline for first district title since 2014

CHESTERFIELD — Westminster junior Ellie Berkland remembered the sinking feeling.

Berkland made the final out during the Wildcats’ district championship loss last season and, trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday, she felt the anxiety.

“It gave me a little bit of PTSD,” Berkland said. “I was thinking, ‘Is this going to happen again?’”

But before she stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded, she received an important piece of advice from her coach, Dan Petke.

“He said, ‘Ellie, just have fun,’” Berkland said.

Berkland brought her teammates to a state of jubilation by lacing a two-run, walk-off double as Westminster came from behind to defeat Ursuline 4-3 in the Class 3 District 2 championship game Thursday at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.

Westminster (19-6) captured its first district title since 2014 and advanced to play either Notre Dame (13-9) or Doniphan (13-8) in a Class 3 quarterfinal Thursday, Oct. 20, at Westminster.

Notre Dame and Doniphan will meet for the District 1 championship at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Lutheran South.

Ursuline junior Kaitlyn Thole silenced the Westminster bats for five innings by relentlessly pounding the inside corner. She allowed only three hits and induced weak contact by not allowing the Wildcats’ hitters to extend their arms.

“Kaitlyn threw a great game. She was hitting her spots and kept us off-balance,” Petke said.

Ursuline (9-21) took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth before sophomore Allie Branstetter gave Westminster the spark it needed. The left-handed Branstetter connected on an outside pitch and a gusty wind delivered the final push over the 250-foot sign in left field for a solo home run.

“I really wanted to do something for our team,” Branstetter said.

After Thole induced consecutive ground outs, Westminster produced some much-needed two-out magic. Junior Mary Kate Bugh blasted a double to straightaway center field and senior Julia Martin looped an RBI single into right to slice the deficit to 3-2 heading into the final frame.

“It was lean there for a while, but after Allie hit that homerun, we finally started to make some better contact,” Petke said. “We had a couple two-out hits to score that second run in the sixth inning and all of those at-bats were really important down the stretch.”

And the most important at-bats came in the bottom of the seventh.

After Ursuline catcher Megan Stout made a sliding grab of a foul pop up for the first out, the top Westminster's order came through.

Freshman Addi Drumm bounced a seeing-eye single into center field, sophomore Paige Branstetter drilled a single to left and twin sister Allie coaxed a walk after being behind in the count 0-2.

It loaded the bases for the lefty Berkland, who found a 1-2 pitch on the outside part of the plate and stroked it into the left-field corner, plating Drumm and Paige Branstetter and instigating a dog pile between first and second base.

“Pitchers love to throw outside on lefties, so for me, it was easier to take it that way,” Berkland said. “It was exciting. To come up short last year, and bring home this win, it means a lot.”

Westminster would not have been in the position to win in dramatic fashion had it not been for an outstanding pitching performance by sophomore Gabby Merrifield. After surrendering a leadoff triple to Thole in the first inning, she struck out the next three hitters.

She had six strikeouts, five coming with a runner at third base as she executed a devastating changeup and drop ball that placed incredible trust in her catcher, Berkland.

“They’re a really good hitting team, so I just wanted to move it around, change speeds and keep them on their toes, and Ellie is amazing, great at calling (pitches) and great at blocking,” Merrifield said.

But Ursuline broke through against Merrifield in the fifth inning with RBI doubles by sophomore Abby Schmidt and junior Emma Hingle and took a 3-0 lead in the sixth when Hingle doubled and scored after a perfect bunt by freshman Katie McCarthy was wildly thrown to first.

For Ursuline, which had been outscored 51-6 during a two-day tournament in Columbia at the beginning of October, Thursday's performance in a high-stakes situation was what Bears coach Amy Petruska hoped to see.

“They played a great game (Thursday) and gave it everything they had,” Petruska said. “Everything we’ve been working on all season, they put together. I’m very proud of how they competed.”

But in the end, it was the clutch at-bats in the final inning that made a new, late-inning memory for Berkland and advanced Westminster to the state quarterfinal.