Bezzole's walkoff double in 12th lifts Francis Howell Central past Troy and into final four

"I was just looking for something to drive," Bezzole. "I told myself, 'Just hit a line drive, get these runners in.' "

Chadwick began the frame by taking a fastball from Troy pitcher Macie Hunolt off the calf. Phoebe Miller moved her into scoring position with a bunt. Alyssa Haile was given an intentional walk to set the stage for Bezzole's heroics.

"I waited for a second and I saw the ball go over her head, then I just took off," said Chadwick, who will continue her career at Missouri State University. "An amazing feeling."

Added Haile, "It was a fairytale ending."

Jensen set up the celebration by mowing down the Trojans (21-10-1) in order on eight pitches in the top of the 12th.

"All of (Troy's) top three hitters are great hitters," said Jensen, who improved to 21-6 with the 12-inning complete game. "I love the scenario and the way that inning went. I wasn't expecting it to go that quickly — just happy that it did."

The GAC South rivals went toe to toe over two days in a classic battle. Kennedy and Hunolt matched each other pitch for pitch Thursday for 2 hours and 41 minutes before darkness set in.