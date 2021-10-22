Bezzole's walkoff double in 12th lifts Francis Howell Central past Troy and into final four

COTTLEVILLE — Francis Howell Central senior outfielder Josie Bezzole didn't get much sleep Thursday night.
"Maybe an hour at the most," she said.
Central senior hurler Kennedy Jensen was in the same boat. But the left-hander got in a couple naps Friday morning — while she was in school.
Both players might have started the day a little tired, but they were ready to roll come crunch time.
Bezzole drilled a walkoff double in the bottom of the 12th inning to propel the Spartans to a 3-2 victory over Troy in a Class 5 softball state quarterfinal that resumed Friday after it was suspended Thursday because of darkness after 11 innings.
Howell Central (24-8) advanced to face Blue Springs South (29-4) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
The Spartans, who have won six of their last seven, are making the second final four appearance in school history after a fourth-place finish in 2008.
Bezzole put an end to a bizarre 21-plus hour stretch that kept players and fans from both sides on pins and needles waiting for the contest to resume.
She drilled a long drive off the wall in right to bring in senior Emily Chadwick from second base.
"I was just looking for something to drive," Bezzole. "I told myself, 'Just hit a line drive, get these runners in.' "
Chadwick began the frame by taking a fastball from Troy pitcher Macie Hunolt off the calf. Phoebe Miller moved her into scoring position with a bunt. Alyssa Haile was given an intentional walk to set the stage for Bezzole's heroics.
"I waited for a second and I saw the ball go over her head, then I just took off," said Chadwick, who will continue her career at Missouri State University. "An amazing feeling."
Added Haile, "It was a fairytale ending."
Jensen set up the celebration by mowing down the Trojans (21-10-1) in order on eight pitches in the top of the 12th.
"All of (Troy's) top three hitters are great hitters," said Jensen, who improved to 21-6 with the 12-inning complete game. "I love the scenario and the way that inning went. I wasn't expecting it to go that quickly — just happy that it did."
The GAC South rivals went toe to toe over two days in a classic battle. Kennedy and Hunolt matched each other pitch for pitch Thursday for 2 hours and 41 minutes before darkness set in.
The teams waited 21 hours and 16 minutes before resuming play at 3:27 p.m. Friday. It took just eight minutes to decide the two-day marathon.
"They got the big hits and they executed," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "They got the bunt down and it forced our hand."
Jensen drove in a pair of runs Thursday to help her team rebound from a pair of one-run deficits. Her RBI single in the fourth tied the game 1-1 after Troy catcher Tori Hatton drilled a home run in the first inning.
"This was a great battle between two teams that both deserved to win," Howell Central coach Zack Sheets said. "That's a heck of a program over there."
The Spartans took flight at the outset of the postseason with come-from behind wins over Francis Howell North and Francis Howell.
"We're like a big family, like a big club team," Bezzole said.
Explained Haile, "This team has grit, we get after it every single day. There were times in the first two district games when we could have hung our heads and said, 'We made a good run, but this is the end.' But we decided to hang in there and keep fighting.
"And this is the reward."