Birkenholz's journey with Francis Howell complete with Class 5 semifinal berth, return from injury

Francis Howell senior Sofia Birkenholz refused to be discouraged after breaking her ankle.

Birkenholz, a four-year varsity starter for the Vikings softball team who is verbally committed to Truman State, suffered the injury Sept. 15 in a game at Fort Zumwalt West.

She was told it would take four to six weeks to recover. Looking at the calendar, Birkenholz said she knew she'd be cutting it close to being able to return to the diamond and contribute.

"These things usually take the high end so I thought that would be about state tournament time," Birkenholz said. "I didn't think I'd be back. But I got back for the district. That was amazing."

The Vikings won the Class 5 District 4 title with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Troy. That win came after losing in the district final the previous two seasons.

Francis Howell followed that with an 11-0 victory over Francis Howell North in the quarterfinals.

At state, Francis Howell (27-5) meets the Liberty Blue Jays (26-8) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield in a Class 5 semifinal. The winner advances to play Marquette (20-9) or Blue Springs South (31-2) at 12:45 p.m. Friday for the Class 5 state championship.

The Vikings are making their fourth trip to the state semifinals and first since 2017. Their best finish is third place.

"I think we're very aware of what's at stake," Birkenholz said. "We talk all the time. If someone is nervous, we talk through it. We definitely know what we're playing for, but we don't let it get to us. We're focusing on our work and we're going to get it done. There's a fine line between being confident and cocky, but we know it and we're good to go."

Birkenholz is good to go as well after her injury. When the incident happened, she knew it was bad.

"There was runner on third. The girl at the plate missed her bunt," Birkenholz said. "Our catcher Maddie (Illingworth) threw the ball to me and we got the girl in a rundown. I tagged her as she was sliding into home plate. She flailed her legs up in the air and I tried to avoid that. I stepped on the grass in a divot and my ankle rolled. I knew immediately something was not right."

The next day, Birkenholz went to urgent care when she woke up and saw her ankle was swollen. She couldn't put any weight on it.

X-rays were taken. It turned out to be a fracture in the distal fibula. She had to spend three weeks in a walking boot. Then came physical therapy. It was grueling and tedious at the same time.

"I was very disappointed," Birkenholz said. "Everything was going good and then it all came to a stop. I didn't think I'd be back."

Vikings coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown marveled at how Birkenholz handled everything.

"Birk continued to attend all practices and games, staying connected to what was going on and working with our other two injured players (Lilly Murphy with a broken hand and Genny Greiwe with a stress fracture in her foot) to finding new ways to support the team," Beckmann-Brown said.

It never occurred to Birkenholz to do anything different.

"I was there for every game and practice," Birkenholz said. "I wanted to be there every step of the way. We're having a historic season."

It looked like Birkenholz wouldn't be able to write the final chapter that began with such promise as a 14-year-old starting freshman.

The big moment in her first year of varsity play came in the second round of district play against Fort Zumwalt South. Birkenholz had been struggling. She didn't start the game and was on the bench. In the sixth inning, Beckmann-Brown told her to take some cuts and get ready.

She began to hit off the tee. Then she got called on to pinch hit. Birkenholz made the most of her opportunity.

"I ended up hitting a two-run homer to tie the game," Birkenholz said. "I stayed in the game. In the eighth, I hit a two-RBI double and we won. Doing that as a freshman, that's huge."

Beckmann-Brown said: "Her best always came during (the) postseason."

The hope is to do it again. She is one of three seniors (Kalyn Barr and Madison Illingworth) who want to go out with the program's first championship.

"Of her four seasons, we have played in the district championship three of those years, so to win it this year was something these three seniors have really pushed for," Beckmann-Brown said. "As a coach, knowing what Birk and the seniors experienced their first two years, it's a great moment for them to see the reward of all their work."

Softball will remain in Birkenholz's future at Truman in Kirksville.

"I wanted to get away from home, but I wanted to be able to come home on the weekends. So it's perfect," Birkenholz said. "I'm not going to play softball forever so I wanted to go to a good academic school. High school has gone by fast. When people say it goes by fast they're not joking. You want to stay in the moment, but I'm also excited about the future and take that next step."

Beckmann-Brown believes Birkenholz will do well in the future.