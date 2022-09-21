Blackstun helps Fort Zumwalt West rally past Troy in GAC South showdown

Fort Zumwalt West's Haley Houston (22) embraces Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (2) after a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy’s Macie Hunolt (15) delivers to the plate during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
The Fort Zumwalt West team celebrates with Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (2) after a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Kaylee Brock (12) tags out Troy’s Emmie Daniels (14) at second base during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (2) makes contact with the ball during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (2) sprints to first base during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Danielle Blackstun (2) slides safely at second base during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy’s Gracie Johns (12) gives the thumbs up after an RBI-single during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Eve Sandoval (44) attempts to slide safely at home plate during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy’s Bella Skibinski (25) attempts to turn a double play at second base during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Bella Welton (5) scores a run during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy’s Macie Hunolt (15) throws to first base during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Nalla Houston (1) celebrates after scoring a run during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
A Troy player watches the game during a softball game on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
West parlayed that wild energy into an improbable 6-5, eight-inning come-from-behind victory.
The Jaguars scored five times in the bottom of the seventh before Blackstun ended the contest with a bases-loaded walkoff single off the glove of Hunolt in the eighth.
"I can't say how proud enough I am of these girls," West coach Ryan Oetting. "The fight and the at-bats they put together shows how mentally tough this group really is."
West (11-4, 4-2) won for the eighth time in its last nine games and avenged a 12-0 loss to Troy on Sept. 6 in Lincoln County.
Troy (16-6, 5-2) had won 13 of the previous 16 games between the teams and was in the driver's seat for another triumph.
That's when Blackstun stepped in. And stepped up.
"I just started yelling and telling everyone, 'Hey, we've got nothing to lose. Might as well put all of your heart into it,' " Blackstun said.
The Jaguars did just that with a stunning reversal of fortune.
"Give them credit, they dug in and got the win," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "They just came back and beat us."
Blackstun keyed both late rallies with her antics in the dugout — and at the plate.
"She just made sure we didn't quit," West senior outfielder Bella Welton said. "Once she got on, I told myself that things were going to be fine."
West methodically chipped away in the final frame as five of the first six batters reached safely. Blackstun loaded the bases with a one-out hit. Welton followed with an infield single for the hosts' first run of the game. Sawvell added a hard shot to second that brought in two more runners. Freshman Lindsey Givens capped off the comeback with a game-tying infield grounder.
The Jaguars rode that momentum into the extra inning. Lauren Rowland drew a one-out walk. Senior pitcher Ashleigh Davis and senior Eve Sandoval followed with singles to load the bases.
Blackstun, who will continue her softball career at the University of Missouri, ripped a 3-2 offering back up the middle that Hunolt was unable to handle.
"I figured she had to throw me a strike so just hit it hard somewhere," Blackstun said.
Troy bolted out to a 5-0 lead on run-scoring hits by Hunolt, Mackenzie Williams and Gracie Johns.
Hunolt, who fell to 10-4, tossed a six-inning no-hitter in the 12-0 win over West earlier in the month. She also recorded a pair of 2-0 victories last season.
Yet the Jaguars came up off the mat after six successive scoreless innings Wednesday.
"This is so cool," Blackstun said. "It's really rewarding as a team."
West split its first six games of the season and gave up 27 runs in those losses. But it responded by winning six in a row, tallying at least nine times in each game.
"We had a lot of young girls come up and some transfers came in and the camaraderie just wasn't there as much as it had been in the past years," Blackstun said. "It just took a little time for us to get going. Once we've got going, we've been real good."
The triumph carries more importance because the teams could see each other in the postseason. They will both compete in the Class 5 District 4 tournament at Zumwalt West next month. Francis Howell (13-3), St. Dominic (14-4), Liberty (11-7) and Timberland (9-7) join the ultra-strong, eight-team affair.
