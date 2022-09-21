Blackstun helps Fort Zumwalt West rally past Troy in GAC South showdown

O'FALLON, Mo. — Danielle Blackstun was going bonkers.

The Fort Zumwalt West senior outfielder banged on the dugout fence, slapped the chalkboard and yelled at the top of her lungs.

Blackstun was trying to get her teammates fired up Wednesday afternoon heading into their last at-bat against rival Troy in a GAC South softball showdown.

The Jaguars trailed by five runs. They were facing junior standout hurler Macie Hunolt, who had shut them out for 26 successive innings.

It didn't look good.

But Blackstun's antics made believers out of her teammates.

"That's what she does, gets us fired up just when we need it," West sophomore catcher Kelsey Sawvell said. "If Danielle wants us to get crazy, then that's what we're going to do."

West parlayed that wild energy into an improbable 6-5, eight-inning come-from-behind victory.

The Jaguars scored five times in the bottom of the seventh before Blackstun ended the contest with a bases-loaded walkoff single off the glove of Hunolt in the eighth.

"I can't say how proud enough I am of these girls," West coach Ryan Oetting. "The fight and the at-bats they put together shows how mentally tough this group really is."

West (11-4, 4-2) won for the eighth time in its last nine games and avenged a 12-0 loss to Troy on Sept. 6 in Lincoln County.

Troy (16-6, 5-2) had won 13 of the previous 16 games between the teams and was in the driver's seat for another triumph.

That's when Blackstun stepped in. And stepped up.

"I just started yelling and telling everyone, 'Hey, we've got nothing to lose. Might as well put all of your heart into it,' " Blackstun said.

The Jaguars did just that with a stunning reversal of fortune.

"Give them credit, they dug in and got the win," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "They just came back and beat us."

Blackstun keyed both late rallies with her antics in the dugout — and at the plate.

"She just made sure we didn't quit," West senior outfielder Bella Welton said. "Once she got on, I told myself that things were going to be fine."

West methodically chipped away in the final frame as five of the first six batters reached safely. Blackstun loaded the bases with a one-out hit. Welton followed with an infield single for the hosts' first run of the game. Sawvell added a hard shot to second that brought in two more runners. Freshman Lindsey Givens capped off the comeback with a game-tying infield grounder.

The Jaguars rode that momentum into the extra inning. Lauren Rowland drew a one-out walk. Senior pitcher Ashleigh Davis and senior Eve Sandoval followed with singles to load the bases.

Blackstun, who will continue her softball career at the University of Missouri, ripped a 3-2 offering back up the middle that Hunolt was unable to handle.

"I figured she had to throw me a strike so just hit it hard somewhere," Blackstun said.

Troy bolted out to a 5-0 lead on run-scoring hits by Hunolt, Mackenzie Williams and Gracie Johns.

Hunolt, who fell to 10-4, tossed a six-inning no-hitter in the 12-0 win over West earlier in the month. She also recorded a pair of 2-0 victories last season.

Yet the Jaguars came up off the mat after six successive scoreless innings Wednesday.

"This is so cool," Blackstun said. "It's really rewarding as a team."

West split its first six games of the season and gave up 27 runs in those losses. But it responded by winning six in a row, tallying at least nine times in each game.

"We had a lot of young girls come up and some transfers came in and the camaraderie just wasn't there as much as it had been in the past years," Blackstun said. "It just took a little time for us to get going. Once we've got going, we've been real good."

The triumph carries more importance because the teams could see each other in the postseason. They will both compete in the Class 5 District 4 tournament at Zumwalt West next month. Francis Howell (13-3), St. Dominic (14-4), Liberty (11-7) and Timberland (9-7) join the ultra-strong, eight-team affair.