Blankenship bears down in new role, helps Sullivan return to final four

Blankenship made 24 appearances during the regular campaign and just nine starts. She was promoted into the stopper role in time for the district final on Saturday. She struck out 12 and allowed just six hits in a 10-3 win over Owensville.

Just four days later, Blankenship made Crump look like a wizard as she tossed the best game of her career.

"It's been a change for her, but we were confident that she could handle it," Crump said. "She knows now she's getting the whole game and she's saying, 'let's do it'"

Blankenship, who was a reliever on last year's title team, also has the backing of her teammates.

"She's been on fire," junior first baseman Alexis Funkhouser said. "She just makes me so happy when she goes out there and she shuts them down. It's raw talent. It's amazing."

Crump solicited the opinion of senior catcher Sophia Weirich before making the decision of which of the three regular hurlers would get the ball during the crunch time.

"We talked about who I thought would carry this team in the post-season," Weirich said. "(Blankenship) has been here the longest (of the others), she's been to a final four. She won't have any nerves. She'll be ready to go."

Weirich was spot on.