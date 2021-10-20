Blankenship bears down in new role, helps Sullivan return to final four

SULLIVAN — Jaedin Blankenship didn't bat an eye.
The Sullivan High junior right-hander was informed earlier this month that she would be taking over the starting pitching duties down the stretch.
After spending a good part of the regular season in a closer role, Blankenship was given the keys to the Ferrari with the season on the line.
"It didn't bother or scare me, I was ready," Blankenship said. "I looked at it as an opportunity."
Blankenship has made the most of her moment in the spotlight.
She tossed a nifty three-hit shutout on Wednesday to lead the Eagles to a 7-0 win over Logan-Rogersville in a Class 3 quarterfinal contest in Franklin County.
Sullivan (24-9), which has won seven in a row, will face Jefferson City Blair Oaks (30-4) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
The defending Class 3 state champion Eagles are making their fifth final four appearance in the past six years.
And Blankenship, in her new role as team ace, is a key cog in the return trip down I-44.
"I think Coach (Ashley Crump) picked me because she thinks I can grow and be confident," Blankenship said. "She told me to step out and do as well as I can. She just told me to go for it."
Blankenship made 24 appearances during the regular campaign and just nine starts. She was promoted into the stopper role in time for the district final on Saturday. She struck out 12 and allowed just six hits in a 10-3 win over Owensville.
Just four days later, Blankenship made Crump look like a wizard as she tossed the best game of her career.
"It's been a change for her, but we were confident that she could handle it," Crump said. "She knows now she's getting the whole game and she's saying, 'let's do it'"
Blankenship, who was a reliever on last year's title team, also has the backing of her teammates.
"She's been on fire," junior first baseman Alexis Funkhouser said. "She just makes me so happy when she goes out there and she shuts them down. It's raw talent. It's amazing."
Crump solicited the opinion of senior catcher Sophia Weirich before making the decision of which of the three regular hurlers would get the ball during the crunch time.
"We talked about who I thought would carry this team in the post-season," Weirich said. "(Blankenship) has been here the longest (of the others), she's been to a final four. She won't have any nerves. She'll be ready to go."
Weirich was spot on.
Blankenship struck out eight, walked one, and was in control from start to finish. She retired the last 11 batters she faced.
"Credit to her, she really made some big pitches," Logan-Rogersville coach Denny McHenry said. "Because of her, we really only hit one ball hard."
Blankenship wriggled out of her only tight spot with a gutsy effort in the second. The Wildcats (20-9) put back-to-back hitters on with one away before Blankenship got a pop out and strikeout to end the threat.
Sullivan senior Riley Branson paced the attack with two early bunt singles that led to a 2-0 lead. Junior shortstop Kayla Ulrich extended her hitting streak to 13 games with a two-run, bases-loaded single in a three-run sixth inning uprising that put the game away.
Branson spent much of the season in the No. 2 hole in the batting order. She was moved to the No. 8 spot on Wednesday and the switch paid dividends.
"I wasn't producing in the No. 2 spot and we needed a new energy," Branson said. "I think the change worked well for the skill set that we all have."
Blankenship began a two-run outburst in the second with a single. Hayli Venable followed with a hit to right that was booted, allowing the first run of the game to score. Branson then set down a perfect safety bunt to bring in Venable.
Another successful Branson bunt pushed the advantage to 3-0 in the fourth.
Sullivan lost five key cogs from last year's championship team including standout pitcher/hitter Hanna Johanning. But the Eagles have hardly missed a beat.