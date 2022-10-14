Boutte helps Francis Howell continue impressive run with win over Troy in district final

O'FALLON, Mo. — Kalyn Barr can look back now with pride.

The Francis Howell senior outfielder recalls the Vikings struggles of two years ago with a smile on her face.

"Crummy is a good word for it, we were just crummy," Barr said.

Added junior pitcher Lorin Boutte, "It was pretty awful."

Those days are long gone.

Howell continued its turnaround by knocking off Troy 2-0 in the Class 5 District 4 softball championship Friday afternoon at Fort Zumwalt West High.

The Vikings (26-6) advanced to face Francis Howell North (6-23) in a state quarterfinal Wednesday at Howell. The tentative start time is set for 4 p.m.

Howell gained its berth in the elite eight after winning just six of 21 games in 2020.

It was a long, arduous season Barr will never forget. Howell lost its first eight games that season and never fully recovered.

"Losing is awful and that was pretty rough," Barr said. "But it made us better. It was a start."

Through all the adversity, the Vikings preserved.

"They just believed in the process," Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. "They knew what it took to be a championship team. They just had to get out and do it."

Junior Macey Nix said the bad times make this year's success even more enjoyable.

"It was rough, but we all ending up clicking together now," Nix said.

Boutte was a one-girl wrecking crew Friday. She tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout in improving to 12-2. Boutte struck out 10 and walked just one. She retired 11 of the final 12 Trojans batters she faced with five strikeouts over the final six hitters.

Plus, she drilled a long solo homer in the fourth inning off Troy ace Macie Hunolt to break a scoreless tie.

"Miss Lorin Boutte is an actual beast," Barr said. "There's no other way to describe it — she's a stud."

Boutte recorded her third complete-game win over Troy this season. She has allowed one earned in 21 innings against the Trojans.

"We just can't score enough runs off her, it's as simple as that," Troy coach Lance Richardson said. "Our offense has always struggled against her."

Barr provided a little more breathing room for Boutte with a run-scoring single in the fifth. Natalie Vines began the frame with a hit. Nix also added a single to the salvo.

The Trojans (27-10) put leadoff runners on in three of the first six innings. Autumn Trower doubled to begin the game. That threat ended when Howell second baseman Meghan McCutcheon snared a line drive off the bat of Emmie Daniels for the third out.

The Trojans also put their first two runners on in the fourth. Boutte fought back to get Ava Meyers to ground out with the bases loaded.

"My goal was to treat this like any other game," Boutte said. "To go out and win it and get to the next level — that was our goal."

Howell senior catcher Madison Illingworth, who also suffered through the lean times, helped guide Boutte through the rough spots.

"(Boutte) was trusting her spins, trusting her calls from Maddie," Beckmann-Brown said. "They're both so good in situations like this."

Malia Loos added a single for the Vikings, who made the most of their six-hit arsenal.

Howell has set a school record for wins in a season and also set a program mark by winning 15 games in a row from Sept. 3-Sept. 29.

The Vikings reached the district semifinal round last fall before losing to eventually second-place state finisher Francis Howell Central 8-7.

This time around, the players are focused on the task at hand. They beat Howell North 11-0 and 12-1 in a pair of meetings during the regular season.

"We know we're going to have to be ready," Beckmann-Brown said. "Nothing is certain at this time of the season."

Howell will be looking to reach the state tournament for the fourth time in school history and the first since a fourth-place finish in 2017. The Weldon Spring school has never reached the state title game.