Boutte sends Francis Howell into first championship game with dominating one-hitter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lorin Boutte was just curious.

So the Francis Howell junior pitcher made a rather bizarre movie selection for the pre-tournament final four team bonding session Wednesday night.

The Vikings gathered in Boutte's hotel room to watch an episode of "Dahmer."

"It's rated one of the top shows on Netflix," Boutte said. "I wanted to see what it was all about."

Most of the Howell players felt the show was bizarre.

"Creepy," senior catcher Maddie Illingworth explained.

Still, the team bonding put the Vikings in a proper frame of mind.

Boutte tossed a one-hitter and sophomore Addison Clark slammed a home run as Howell rolled to a 10-0 win over Liberty-Kansas City in a Class 5 softball state semifinal Thursday at Killian Softball Complex.

The Vikings (28-6) will face Blue Springs South (32-2) in the championship contest at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Howell, in its fourth final four appearance, is playing in its first title tilt.

The Weldon Spring school has won six of its last seven and is clicking on all cylinders going into the final.

"Our girls are just so locked in," Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. "I couldn't ask for more."

Boutte dominated from start to finish. She was one out from a no-hitter when Katherine Bower beat out an infield single with two away in the seventh.

"I trusted my spin and I trusted my catcher," said Boutte, who improved to 15-2. "I went into it like it was any other game. I had an open mind. I didn't want to overdo anything."

Whether a night watching a movie about a serial killer helped or not remains to be seen.

"Some of the girls hadn't watched it yet, so we gave it a try," said Clark, who slammed her sixth homer of the season.

Senior infielder Kalyn Barr walked out on the movie minutes after it started.

"I didn't want to see that nasty stuff," Barr said.

Barr got Howell's 15-hit attack started with a first-inning double that led to a three-run outburst.

That was all the support that Boutte needed. She struck out 13 and walked just one.

"We've seen a lot of good pitchers this year and that might have been the best one," Liberty coach Scott Howard said. "We had a plan coming into this and she was so good we weren't able to execute it."

Barr regular refers to her pitcher as, "Lorin the Beast."

Beckmann-Brown agrees, "Lorin is great right now. She's calm, she's in control."

Clark, Illingworth, Natalie Vines, Meghan McCutcheon, Camille Walkowiak and Sofia Birkenholz had two hits each for Howell, which added four runs in the third to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

"We all just went up there and kept attacking each ball," Clark said. "Everyone was just so excited. We just kept going."

The Vikings are hoping to close out a record-setting campaign in style Friday. They already have set a school mark for most wins in the season. They also won a school-record 15 games in a row from Sept. 3-29.

"We keep each other on our toes," Illingworth said. "That's what makes us the team we are."'

Howell finished fourth in Class 4 in 2017 and placed third in 1995 and 2012.